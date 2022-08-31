ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzuYi_0hcp4xpr00
A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night closed a main street for two hours, but turned out to be a false alarm, police confirmed. Photo by Joseph Barillari/Wikimedia Commons

The Boston Police Department's bomb squad was sent in but did not locate any suspicious packages or devices.

The hospital has come under fire recently from right-wing groups for providing gender-affirming care to trans youth. Earlier this month, it sent a letter to all employees telling them how to respond to harassment or threats.

Tuesday's threat was first reported around 8 p.m. EDT, after which several police vehicles closed off a section of street in front of the hospital in the city's Longwood Medical and Academic Area.

The street reopened about two hours later.

pic.twitter.com/yjKW9ru0eq — Boston Children's (@BostonChildrens) August 31, 2022

"Last night, the hospital was the target of an anonymous bomb threat. We moved swiftly to protect our patients and employees, and we are working with law enforcement and outside experts as they closely investigate the situation," the hospital said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"We are relieved no bomb was found and that employees and patients are safe. We remain vigilant in our efforts to battle the spread of false information about the hospital and our caregivers.

"We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able."

The hospital offers gender-affirmation surgery to patients 18 and over if they meet certain requirements.

In June, the FBI announced the hospital had been the target of a thwarted cyberattack the previous summer by Iranian government-backed hackers.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#False Alarm#Fbi#Boston Police Department#Boston Children
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy