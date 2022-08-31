ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'

Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ohio Stadium#Saturday Night Football#American Football#College Football#The Fighting Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
247Sports

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Eddie George, Jerome Bettis exchange barbs ahead of opener

Ohio State alumnus Eddie George is going back and forth with ex-Notre Dame great Jerome Bettis ahead of Saturday night's seismic showdown in Columbus — and both guys want to win. George playfully sent Bettis an iconic photo of himself out-running the Fighting Irish defense en route to Heisman honors in 1995 and told The Sporting News he quickly received a response.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Makes Hilarious Mistake On College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Columbus ahead of Ohio State's showdown with Notre Dame later on tonight. The college football pregame show played a new game this morning. They tested their knowledge of the NCAA Transfer Portal, trying to guess where each quarterback had transferred. Eventually it came time...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy