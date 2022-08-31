Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
Buckeyes Defense Shined Brightest in Week One Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles vows "there's more to come."
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
Kurelic: Just what the doctor ordered; 5-star DE’s; LeBron and celebrities; weekend to remember
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) Where else would we start besides the huge recruiting night in Ohio Stadium and the Buckeyes...
Elite Georgia athlete calls latest Ohio State visit ‘epic,’ already talking return for another game
An elite athlete from Georgia had an “epic” return to Ohio State as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Offense Right Now
Ohio State's offense is supposed to be one of the best in college football this season, but it certainly doesn't look like it vs. Notre Dame tonight. The Buckeyes mustered just seven points in two quarters of play against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. They finished the half with a missed field goal.
Top recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10
The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Eddie George, Jerome Bettis exchange barbs ahead of opener
Ohio State alumnus Eddie George is going back and forth with ex-Notre Dame great Jerome Bettis ahead of Saturday night's seismic showdown in Columbus — and both guys want to win. George playfully sent Bettis an iconic photo of himself out-running the Fighting Irish defense en route to Heisman honors in 1995 and told The Sporting News he quickly received a response.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Makes Hilarious Mistake On College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Columbus ahead of Ohio State's showdown with Notre Dame later on tonight. The college football pregame show played a new game this morning. They tested their knowledge of the NCAA Transfer Portal, trying to guess where each quarterback had transferred. Eventually it came time...
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Fight involves more than 100 people following high school football game
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight following a high school football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
