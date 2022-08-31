House of the Dragon Episode 2 ended with Viserys submitting to getting remarried and perhaps choosing the worst possible person politically, Alicent Hightower. She fit him best, personality-wise, but her rise has given her father ideas about the Hightower line producing kings. And now that she’s successfully had a child, it seems to be spreading. However, the vision Viserys had in House of the Dragon, which made him consider naming his new child the heir, is more than just a fanciful dream.

