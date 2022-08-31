Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may. produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds. 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy...

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO