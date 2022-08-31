Now that Twitter Circle has officially launched globally, you're probably wondering how to use it and what it actually lets you do. Twitter Circle essentially lets you tweet to a specific audience on Twitter, an audience in which all the members are picked by you. That way, you don't have to tweet your shower thoughts and hot takes to everyone on the bird app. You can keep it just between you and a bunch of your favorite fellow Twitter users.

