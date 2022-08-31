Read full article on original website
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Digital Trends
5 Alexa skills and features your pet will love
Amazon Alexa isn’t just a phenomenal voice assistant for the needs, wants, and personalized automations of human beings, but it is all that for our pets, too. Would you believe us if we told you that you can use Alexa to play exclusively curated music for your dog, or that you can call up a virtual pet trainer in the event that your hound starts misbehaving? Well, guess what? You can! And the intuitive, interactive pet tech doesn’t stop there.
PETS・
Digital Trends
How to use Twitter Circle to limit who sees your tweets
Now that Twitter Circle has officially launched globally, you're probably wondering how to use it and what it actually lets you do. Twitter Circle essentially lets you tweet to a specific audience on Twitter, an audience in which all the members are picked by you. That way, you don't have to tweet your shower thoughts and hot takes to everyone on the bird app. You can keep it just between you and a bunch of your favorite fellow Twitter users.
Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.
This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Kayla Berridge had been walking her normal 9-mile delivery route in Newmarket, a small town in New Hampshire, when she noticed something unusual. The mail she had been delivering continued to pile up over a matter of days at one resident’s home. The resident was an elderly woman in her 80s, and would occasionally share a chat with Berridge, according to CNN .
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Kanye West announces independent Yeezy store plans after public attacks on Adidas and Gap collaborations
Rapper Kanye West has announced that he plans to open his own Yeezy stores after he went on a social media rant aiming multiple accusations at both Adidas and Gap over their previous collaborations. On Aug. 30, Kanye posted a now deleted image of iridescent sunglasses to his Instagram with...
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, September 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#443)
Trying to solve Wordle #443 for September 5, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is a fun one, and we hope getting a solve has you celebrating. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer. Before you take a look at the hints below,...
CNET
Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How
Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
Digital Trends
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) review: Big, bold, and brilliant
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) “The 45mm Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is solid and luxurious, makes a bold statement on your wrist, and has great battery life and performance.”. Pros. Big and bold design. Choice of luxurious materials. More than two-day battery. Sharp screen and unique watch faces.
People
Megan Thee Stallion's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameo Sets Social Media Ablaze
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of She-Hulk. The not-so-secret Megan Thee Stallion cameo on this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sent social media into a tizzy — and that was even before the last-minute twerking!. News had already leaked that the Grammy-winning rapper would...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Announces New Album 'It's Only Me' & Drops ‘Detox’ Video
Lil Baby has officially started his new album rollout after teasing the arrival of his new project all summer. On Friday (September 2), the Atlanta rap star returned with a new single called “Detox,” and he also followed up the track’s release with some concrete details regarding the follow-up to his 2020 4x-platinum blockbuster My Turn, which in March became the longest-running album to stay inside the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Here's what's streaming for Disney Plus Day 2022
Disney+ Day 2022 is almost here. Stream 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' the new 'Pinocchio,' making-of features like 'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' and more.
TODAY.com
Her daughter swallowed a button battery. Eating honey helped
When 3-year old Maggie told her mom Katie Jacobsen that she ate “that shiny thing,” Jacobsen knew it was bad. “I was like, ‘OK, well I need to figure out what that was,’” Jacobsen, 41, of Barberton, Ohio, told TODAY Parents. “It was a doll that had the little button batteries in it.”
Digital Trends
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
Digital Trends
Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream
Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
