Cell Phones

Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
Digital Trends

5 Alexa skills and features your pet will love

Amazon Alexa isn’t just a phenomenal voice assistant for the needs, wants, and personalized automations of human beings, but it is all that for our pets, too. Would you believe us if we told you that you can use Alexa to play exclusively curated music for your dog, or that you can call up a virtual pet trainer in the event that your hound starts misbehaving? Well, guess what? You can! And the intuitive, interactive pet tech doesn’t stop there.
PETS
Digital Trends

How to use Twitter Circle to limit who sees your tweets

Now that Twitter Circle has officially launched globally, you're probably wondering how to use it and what it actually lets you do. Twitter Circle essentially lets you tweet to a specific audience on Twitter, an audience in which all the members are picked by you. That way, you don't have to tweet your shower thoughts and hot takes to everyone on the bird app. You can keep it just between you and a bunch of your favorite fellow Twitter users.
INTERNET
Upworthy

Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.

This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Kayla Berridge had been walking her normal 9-mile delivery route in Newmarket, a small town in New Hampshire, when she noticed something unusual. The mail she had been delivering continued to pile up over a matter of days at one resident’s home. The resident was an elderly woman in her 80s, and would occasionally share a chat with Berridge, according to CNN .
NEWMARKET, NH
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper

Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
MOVIES
TikTok
Technology
Cell Phones
Twitter
Internet
Instagram
CNET

Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How

Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) review: Big, bold, and brilliant

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) “The 45mm Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is solid and luxurious, makes a bold statement on your wrist, and has great battery life and performance.”. Pros. Big and bold design. Choice of luxurious materials. More than two-day battery. Sharp screen and unique watch faces.
LIFESTYLE
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Announces New Album 'It's Only Me' & Drops ‘Detox’ Video

Lil Baby has officially started his new album rollout after teasing the arrival of his new project all summer. On Friday (September 2), the Atlanta rap star returned with a new single called “Detox,” and he also followed up the track’s release with some concrete details regarding the follow-up to his 2020 4x-platinum blockbuster My Turn, which in March became the longest-running album to stay inside the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Her daughter swallowed a button battery. Eating honey helped

When 3-year old Maggie told her mom Katie Jacobsen that she ate “that shiny thing,” Jacobsen knew it was bad. “I was like, ‘OK, well I need to figure out what that was,’” Jacobsen, 41, of Barberton, Ohio, told TODAY Parents. “It was a doll that had the little button batteries in it.”
BARBERTON, OH
Digital Trends

How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature

If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream

Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
ELECTRONICS

