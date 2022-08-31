Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Jackson, Mississippi water crisis blamed on Republicans by New York Times columnist Krugman
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman blamed Republicans for the collapse of Jackson, Mississippi’s water supply, in addition to its other infrastructural problems, in a column published on Friday. The economist argued that the city is suffering because Republicans in charge of the state are opposed to big government...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Elizabeth Warren urges banks to create new regulations for gun retailers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) called on credit card companies and banks to create a new code for gunmakers, claiming it will help better monitor transactions involving guns and ammunition.
President Biden Has Announced His Plans for Federal Pay Raises in 2023
President Biden has announced a 4.6% increase in wages for civilian employees. "President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to give civilian federal employees a pay raise in 2023, consistent with the increases he had proposed in his 2023 budget." —Amy B Wang.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote
Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
Florida judge 'smart' to 'pump the brakes' on Trump special master ruling: Former acting AG
Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general under former President Trump, responded to news of a non-ruling by federal Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida on the appointment of a special master on the legal battle over the raid on Mar-a-Lago on ‘The Story’ Thursday. MATT WHITAKER: Well, it's good...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Seattle rocked by deadliest month in recent history in wake of defund police movement
Seattle notched its deadliest month in recent history this August and is on track to set a 25-year record high in fatal shootings, according to police. "This is one of our highest years, and we are on pace to exceed the last two years, and this has been a concerning trend," Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said last week of fatal shootings in the city, according to King 5. "We are passing our 25-year high that happened just two years ago."
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
Joe Biden has picked a fight with tyranny. The west must hope he wins
It was a deadly week for democracy. US president Joe Biden launched a rescue effort to save the “soul of the nation” that the dementor-in-chief, Donald Trump, AKA Lord Voldemort, is conspiring to steal. Russia lost a great man whose titanic struggle for reform was fatally torpedoed by...
