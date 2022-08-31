Read full article on original website
Become a millionaire with Flasko (FLSK) predicted to overtake Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) in 2023
Blockchain protocols Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) have risen to prominence. Both have had strong performances since their respective launches, but this bear season has brought about unfavorable price movement. With a few notable exceptions, that has generally been the case for crypto. It is anticipated that one presale token will increase by 4,000% by the end of this year and for a good reason: Flasko (FLSK).
How Vertochain, Near Protocol, and Avalanche are Dominating the Crypto Space
The Crypto Space has been abuzz with the launch of a new cryptocurrency known as Vertochain (VERT). Although it has not been launched yet, this new cryptocurrency boasts several features to offer crypto users and enthusiasts who purchase it. In addition, it also intends to provide several benefits common to older cryptocurrencies like Near Protocol (NEAR) and Avalanche (AVAX).
Can Stakenomics Overtake Algorand and Bitcoin in 2022?
New to the crypto market, Stakenomics (STAK) is a cryptocurrency that intends to use the benefits of blockchain technology to change the way transactions are conducted, managed, and operated in the world’s financial market today. Older cryptocurrencies like Algorand (ALGO) and Bitcoin (BTC) have transformed the financial market but...
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
BudBlockz provides the opportunity to invest Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB into the cannabis industry
As cryptocurrencies see a return to growth and cannabis legalization continues worldwide, investors are seeking exposure to both markets. Of course, this could be achieved in numerous ways, such as individual ETFs, buying blockchain tokens, or backing respective companies. But there is an alternative. BudBlockz is an ecosystem that is...
Big Eyes Coin has Unique Features to Expand the Scope of Defi Beyond Avalanche and Solchicks
Many experienced crypto users have witnessed and enjoyed the benefits of decentralized finance and are still doing so as the industry evolves. Virtually everybody who has explored ecosystems like Avalanche (AVAX) and Solchicks (CHICKS) can testify to how Defi has amassed wealth for them and made their financial lives easier. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to widen the reach and adoption of DeFi in the world.
Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest has been slowly growing recently, something that could lead to more volatility in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Open Interest Goes Up While Funding Rates Approach A Neutral Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open...
Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently shown significant strength against tether (USDT) as the price prepares for a rally to the $20 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to fluctuate, despite occasional surges. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has been difficult to break above $15, but it could be set to make the difference.(Data from Binance)
TA: Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700
Ethereum is consolidating above $1,550 against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,620 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $1,520 and $1,500 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say
The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?. Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom. A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various...
Why Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash To Happen Earlier, ETH Price Battles With $1,600
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
10x Crypto Gems: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and Synthetix (SNX)
We are seeing a major boom in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, owing to the rising demand in the market for disintermediated financial services. The pandemic also catalyzed the need for digital and non-physical services, placing a spotlight on opportunities for electronic financial instruments that even the most common person could access simply by having a smartphone and an Internet connection.
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
Bitcoin Whales Increase Selling, BTC Rejected From $20,000
Bitcoin has been experiencing some volatility over today’s trading session as the price of BTC touches critical resistance levels. The number one crypto by market cap positively reacted to macroeconomic factors, but as the weekend approaches, low levels might lead to sudden price movement. At the time of writing,...
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown
Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the...
WATCH: Weekend At Bitcoin’s: Will The Dead Crypto Make A Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at the weekly timeframe on Bitcoin BTCUSD in anticipation of the weekend and weekly close. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 2, 2022. With the monthly open now out of the way and Friday here,...
Big Eyes Coin: A Problem Solving Platform Changing The Outlook Of DeFi Alongside Shiba Inu And Sandbox
DeFi, a system built for the internet age, has experienced several growths over time. DeFi has influenced a large range of cryptocurrency projects from its visibility and control of the financial sector. However, besides the aim of DeFi projects to control the wealth sector, it also looks out for issues affecting the world’s ecosystem and environmental issues.
Cradles’ New SIN System Allows You To Earn By Staking Into NFTs Of Elite Players
The play-to-earn (P2E) industry had been enjoying a boom, rising to prominence amid a hype-fueled crypto bull market. It has benefitted from the success of the gaming industry, which has managed to remain recession-proof even through the worst of economic crises. This industry continued to pull in billions of dollars when companies in other sectors were going bankrupt by the day, and this ability to bring in a steady stream of money seemed to have spilled over into the P2E space.
Big Eyes Coin Could Surpass Dogecoin and Algorand
Since Bitcoin was launched the world has seen an increase in crypto companies, tokens, and financial services. These different bodies all have other goals asides from being successful, which is shared by all. Most companies like Dogecoin (DOGE), Algorand (ALGO), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) all focused on solving a particular issue and offering a feature that other currencies do not have.
