Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO