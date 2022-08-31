Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Lost $20K, Cardano Soars 6%
Bitcoin seems to have lost the coveted $20K level while Cardano (ADA) is up 6%, making it the best performer from the top 10 in the past 24 hours. It appears that the bears are slowly taking control over the market in the short term as the primary cryptocurrency trades below $20K, and the majority of other coins look indecisive at best. Of course, there are certain exceptions.
cryptopotato.com
ETH at Highest Levels Against BTC Since December 2021, What’s Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum has resumed its upward trajectory in recent days. This happened after the bears failed to push the price below the support level of $1,420. The positivity is also highlighted by the fact that Ethereum is trading at its highest price against Bitcoin since December 2021. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly.
cryptopotato.com
Calm Before the Storm as BTC Looks Ready for a Huge Move (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin currently gives a ‘calm before the storm’ feeling, as the price has had minimal changes in the last few days. However, there are some interesting levels to watch in the short term. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. As seen on the daily chart, the price...
cryptopotato.com
Core Scientific Sold Over 1,100 BTC in August for $26 Million
US crypto miner Core Scientific produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that amount for around $26 million. The Texas-based cryptocurrency mining firm – Core Scientific – produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that stash for approximately $25.9 million. In June...
cryptopotato.com
$33 Million Worth of Staked ETH Removed from Curve by Three Arrows Capital Wallet
A wallet associated with 3AC has removed $33 million worth of stETH from Curve’s liquidity farming pool. For the first time in roughly 10 days, one of the wallets associated with the troubled cryptocurrency hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, has moved some funds. On-chain data reveals that the address...
cryptopotato.com
ETC Soars 28%, ETH Up 7% on Bellatrix Upgrade Day (Market Watch)
Ethereum Classic is today’s most significant gainer with a massive 26% surge. ETH is also well in the green ahead of the Bellatrix upgrade. While bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range below the $20,000 mark, some alternative coins have gone on a tear. Interestingly, Ethereum and Ethereum...
cryptopotato.com
Yield App Unveils Higher Yield Passive Income Product
Yield App’s new Earn Plus products are an addition to the existing passive crypto income range. Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform which has attracted more than 80,000 customers since its launch in February 2021, is enhancing its product suite with a new higher-yielding crypto passive income alternative.
cryptopotato.com
BTC Hanging By a Thread but is $17K in Play? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
It’s been over 9 months since Bitcoin’s all-time high at $69K in November 2021. The cryptocurrency continues its gruesome downtrend and has yet to show any signs of recovery. The market is currently quiet, but next week’s price action could be key to determining the mid-term future.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Flat Around $20K as Volume and Volatility Plunge (Market Watch)
With the lack of any significant trading volumes and volatility, it’s no wonder that BTC and most alts sit quiet today. After bitcoin lost the coveted $20,000 mark during the weekend, the asset has remained stuck below it, while the trading volume is missing. Most altcoins are also quite...
cryptopotato.com
Thai SEC Toughens Crypto Ad Regulations Amid Broader Market Downturn
The capital market regulator gave crypto firms a 30-day deadline to meet the new guidelines and remove ads that don’t conform. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC Thailand) has asked cryptocurrency companies operating in the country to include clear and visible warnings about the risks associated with virtual tokens and crypto investments.
cryptopotato.com
How to Benefit from Ethereum’s Merge: CoinGecko’s Co-Founder Hints
The executive shared some tips on how ETH investors can benefit from the upcoming Merge. With the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge only days away, Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, has shared some ways on how ETH holders can best take advantage of the upcoming event.
cryptopotato.com
Bank of Russia to Greenlight Cross-Border Payments With Crypto (Report)
Russian authorities see space for crypto in cross-border settlements. In a rather swift departure from its prewar crypto stance, the Bank of Russia is weighing in on the possibility of legalizing crypto for facilitating cross-border payments in the near future. As local news agency TASS reported, the country’s central bank...
cryptopotato.com
UK Regulators Slam Crypto-Friendly Revolut Over Flawed Audits: Report
Revolut has not yet been granted a permanent license to offer digital asset services in the UK. UK digital bank Revolut has come under the regulator’s scrutiny for inconsistencies in its auditing process. Citing sources familiar with the matter, FT reported that the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) criticized an audit by accountancy firm BDO of an unidentified “financial services provider” as “inadequate.”
cryptopotato.com
Motearn: A Sustainable Move2Earn Platform With IRL NFTs
Move-to-Earn (M2E) has become a popular trend in the crypto industry. It is a model that rewards users with cryptocurrencies for engaging in health-focused activities such as walking, jogging, running, and swimming. M2E is similar to the popular play-to-earn (P2E) model that rewards people for playing blockchain games. But unlike...
cryptopotato.com
Binance, Nigeria in Early Stage Talks to Develop Crypto-Focused Digital Hub
The zone, upon completion, will be the first of its kind in the West African region. Nigerian authorities are in talks to develop a digital economic zone focused on crypto and blockchain-related businesses in partnership with Binance. The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, in its latest blog post, revealed that the proposed digital hub will be similar to Dubai’s virtual free zone.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Classic is a Dead Project: Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
After comparing Solana to an old Nintendo console, Charles Hoskinson has lashed out at Ethereum Classic. The feud between the Cardano founder and the Ethereum Classic community appears to have escalated. After an Ethereum Classic proponent accused Charles Hoskinson of attempting to milk the network following the proposed 20% miner tax, the Cardano founder slammed the entire project.
cryptopotato.com
GreenPower Network and Global Smart Energy Source Provider to Develop NFT and Energy Tracking System
With an official public launch scheduled for later this year, GreenPower Network lays out how GPN members can use the use-to-earn metaverse platform as a vehicle for daily rewards. The newest X-to-Earn app release encompasses the social, competitive, gamified, and sustainability-focused aspects that GreenPower Network will include to help players...
