Builders FirstSource ‘trusses’ into another acquisition

Builders FirstSource is making good on its plans to focus on acquisitions during what it sees as a declining homebuilding market. The Dallas-based homebuilder and supplier has acquired Trussway, a Houston-based supplier of roof and floor trusses. The company declined to provide the price of the deal, the Dallas Morning News reported.
