Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Indoor Airsoft complex celebrates opening; hosts national tournament
HTK Airsoft’s 50,000 square foot indoor facility in Jasper will celebrate a ribbon-cutting on Saturday. Located at 1355 Vine Street, the converted factory features two levels of highspeed indoor action, a SpeedQB regulation arena, viewing room with televisions and seating, a proshop and firing range. The facility has been...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
W. Kenneth Sparrow, 87, Huntingburg
W. Kenneth Sparrow, 87, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:14 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale. He was born December 30, 1934, in Evansville, to Kenneth Monroe and Mary (Berning) Sparrow. Kenneth previously worked at DMI as the vice president of administration and labor and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Latino Culture Fest 2022 opening night
Here are a few photos from the Latino Culture Fest opening night. This is the ninth annual festival that began in 2012 — the festival was canceled in 2020. It has grown each year and this year marked its return to Market Street Park after being held in Huntingburg City Park the past few years.
Comments / 0