GMA fans divided as hosts George Stephanopoulos & Michael Strahan reveal ‘arguing’ behind the scenes

GOOD Morning America fans have become conflicted after host George Stephanopoulos revealed he and Michael Strahan were arguing behind the scenes of Wednesday’s show.

This comes as both anchors have only just returned to the morning show after lengthy absences.

George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan battled it out in a debate during Wednesday's GMA Credit: ABC

Good Morning America fans became divided over whose side to take Credit: ABC

After returning from commercial, George abruptly stopped the show from moving forward with the day’s headlines as he wanted to settle something with his co-anchors, as well as with viewers at home.

He explained: “I want to get to headlines, but first we have to bring our viewers into the debate we’ve been having for the last five minutes here on GMA.”

George revealed he, Michael, and Cecilia Vega were arguing behind the scenes about the correct way to pronounce “Caribbean,” as that’s where meteorologist Ginger Zee was reporting from that day.

Michael said it one way and insisted he’s committed to that pronunciation, while George thinks “it can be [said] both” ways.

To help them stop arguing, George asked viewers to jump in and settle the debate for them by tweeting in – specifically to flood Michael’s mentions with their answers.

“We went on for five minutes, I’m sure you can deal with it, as well,” George told fans about handing the debate over to them.

GMA viewers immediately began to tweet in, but they were all divided about it, as well.

One wrote: “I’m with the second pronunciation. Sorry @michaelstrahan!”

A second said they agreed with George, saying: “I think it can be pronounced both ways.”

A third viewer simply insisted: “Michael is correct.”

A fourth fan said: “I’m from the Caribbean so I'll go with @michaelstrahan pronunciation for ‘Caribbean.’”

The behind-the-scenes argument between the anchors comes just a couple of days after George returned to the show following a two-week absence.

Fans had been speculating that he'd “retired” from the news program after he was out for a long period of time, but he returned on Monday.

Just after host Robin Roberts announced last week that she’d be taking a break from the show for a little bit, George made viewers feel a tad better by at least ending his own absence this week.

Fans rejoiced upon his latest appearance, with one writing: “So glad to have you on GMA today!!! We’ve missed you!!!!”

Another said that George should get to “pick out the music” on the show after being out for a while and just returning.

The anchor went on a vacation to Greece for a couple of weeks during his GMA absence, which fans only found out because his wife, Ali Wentworth, posted about it.

Last Wednesday, George's co-host Robin announced her own upcoming vacation.

The GMA co-anchor made a surprising announcement about her time on the show, turning to her glamour team in a social media video and asking: "Glam fam, you ready for a little vacation?"

Once the camera panned back to Robin, she explained: "So, we are not going to be with you for a few mornings."

"In other words, see you in September," she sang.

