Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
KC Nursing Forum September 14
Kaskaskia College’s Nursing Program is holding an open public forum, Wednesday, September 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Nursing Building on the main campus. The college’s Associate Degree of Nursing is due for its eight-year accreditation review. Members of the community, employers and K.C. alumni are invited to attend the forum and make comments about the nursing program.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk comments on "frivolous" FOIA requests
The Madison County Clerk says her office has recently been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says the vendor which provides technical voting support to the Madison County Clerk’s office (ES&S), confirms that the voting machines used in Madison County do not provide the type of records the recent FOIA requests have demanded.
wgel.com
Messiah Rehearsals To Begin Soon
It won’t be long before the Greenville Choral Union begins rehearsals for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with orchestra. Greenville University Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure said the Choral Union is a collaboration of the Greenville University choir and singers from throughout the Greenville region. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join.
edglentoday.com
Frivolous FOIA’s Boggs Clerk’s Office
EDWARDSVILLE - With the November 8 General Election approaching and early voting just a month away, Madison County Clerk’s Office says it has been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Madison County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is issuing this statement to the public with information regarding access to voting records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Labor Day parades on Monday
The Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held Monday. One of the largest in the region. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the parade starts at 10am in downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus & 18th Streets and will go to Wilson Park for picnic for union members and their family.
advantagenews.com
Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
myradiolink.com
Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards
Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
cityofedwardsville.com
Illinois Route 159 to be closed north of Route 143, IDOT announces
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 159, from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road to just north of the Cahokia Creek structure, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, September 6, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7. That section of road will close again during the same evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County to auction surplus property
The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls. Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Department Cautions About New Scam
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police on Tuesday announced that it has been made aware of unknown persons calling residents with a proposal to "reimburse" them for utility services. The Edwardsville Police stressed to residents that this is a scam. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know...
'It's just surprising': Community members react to triple stabbing outside restaurant in Mascoutah
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two women and one man were stabbed outside a restaurant and bar in Mascoutah, Illinois, Sunday morning. Mascoutah police were called to Skootr's Restaurant & Bar around 12:30 a.m. in response to the stabbing. While there are still many unanswered questions, it's left many community members,...
Edwardsville police warning of utility service phone scam
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Edwardsville Police Department issued a warning this week about a scam aimed at utility customers in the area. According to a Facebook post, residents have reported getting calls from people offering to reimburse residents for utility services. Police said the calls are not authentic and residents should never provide a credit card or bank information to strangers over the phone.
wgel.com
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
spotonillinois.com
Patrols bring 86 citations
JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Comments / 0