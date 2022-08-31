ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

margatetalk.com

Cheesecake Factory Signs Lease at Promenade at Coconut Creek

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant chain has signed a lease for a 9,100-plus square-foot restaurant, with additional outdoor seating, at Promenade at Coconut Creek, according to Hill Partners, the company that manages the upscale shopping center. “Based on market research we conducted for Promenade...
West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms

Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale at the South Florida Fairgrounds

The Palm Beach Chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and further cultivation and use of tropical and rare fruit in South Florida and around the world, is hosting its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, October 22. The popular event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm in buildings 6-10 on the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Both admission and parking are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a plant wagon.
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
Lynn University Monthly Arts and Culture Review

“Live at Lynn, presented by Libby Dodson” September Concerts and Performances. —Audiences are in for a cultural awakening as Lynn University presents a robust and diverse line-up of programs for its 2022–23 performing arts season. From symphonic masterpieces and classic concertos to Broadway favorites and Shakespeare’s most-treasured plays, “Live at Lynn, presented by Libby Dodson” features students from the Lynn Conservatory of Music andB.F.A. in drama program.
MAN PUNCHES WOMAN IN FRONT OF FAMILY AT CHECKERS DELRAY BEACH

POLICE: CHRISTOPHER LEHMANN THEN THREATENS OFFICERS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach resident is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the Checkers at 450 West Atlantic Avenue, then mocked her family as they ate dinner. Christopher Lehmann of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida

The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
