Family-Owned Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar Expanding to Second Location
Born in Hollywood, the Greek Joint will open a second restaurant in Davie
margatetalk.com
Cheesecake Factory Signs Lease at Promenade at Coconut Creek
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant chain has signed a lease for a 9,100-plus square-foot restaurant, with additional outdoor seating, at Promenade at Coconut Creek, according to Hill Partners, the company that manages the upscale shopping center. “Based on market research we conducted for Promenade...
From famous celebrities to royalty: It's last call for fans of the Leopard Lounge in Palm Beach
If these mirrored walls could talk, they’d drop some big names. Rod Stewart came to the Leopard Lounge all the time. He didn’t even have to ask, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” when he sipped martinis here. Of course, you’re sexy, Sir Rod. Everyone seems sexy at the sultry Leopard Lounge. ...
daystech.org
West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms
Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
Thieves targeting Palm Beach Gardens shoppers
Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens are advised to beware of thieves snatching purses and wallets at area stores.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
Restaurant news: Five most tempting restaurant menus of September for Flavor Palm Beach
Flavor Palm Beach, the most established of Palm Beach County’s summer dining-deal programs, returns Sept. 1 under new management and with a longer lineup of restaurants. (We’ve listed the five most tempting ones below.) Ushering in Flavor Palm Beach’s 14th year is marketing executive Kerri Paizzi, the dining...
pbcgov.org
Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale at the South Florida Fairgrounds
The Palm Beach Chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and further cultivation and use of tropical and rare fruit in South Florida and around the world, is hosting its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, October 22. The popular event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm in buildings 6-10 on the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Both admission and parking are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a plant wagon.
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
bocaratontribune.com
Lynn University Monthly Arts and Culture Review
“Live at Lynn, presented by Libby Dodson” September Concerts and Performances. —Audiences are in for a cultural awakening as Lynn University presents a robust and diverse line-up of programs for its 2022–23 performing arts season. From symphonic masterpieces and classic concertos to Broadway favorites and Shakespeare’s most-treasured plays, “Live at Lynn, presented by Libby Dodson” features students from the Lynn Conservatory of Music andB.F.A. in drama program.
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Women of Faith Conference 2022 Coming to Living Word Christian Center
Living Word Christian Center is getting ready to host the Women of Faith Conference 2022, with guest speakers and the opportunity to enlighten eventgoers. The conference will begin at the church, located at 3301 Riverside Drive, on Sept. 8 and continue through Sept. 10. Bishop Oral Walters, senior pastor, and...
wlrn.org
After heated debate, $100 million hotel deal set to boost Lake Worth Beach
Residents at a Palm Beach County city are celebrating after landing a $104 million project that could generate hundreds of full-time jobs and pump millions into its struggling economy. The Gulfstream Hotel in Lake Worth Beach opened in 1925 but has been vacant for nearly two decades. After a series...
MAN PUNCHES WOMAN IN FRONT OF FAMILY AT CHECKERS DELRAY BEACH
POLICE: CHRISTOPHER LEHMANN THEN THREATENS OFFICERS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach resident is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a woman in the Checkers at 450 West Atlantic Avenue, then mocked her family as they ate dinner. Christopher Lehmann of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
franchising.com
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida
The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Here is the info. Do you recognize these two suspects? They stole $3355 worth of electrical wire from...
talkofthesound.com
Florida Residents Plead Guilty to Stealing President Biden’s Daughter’s Journal
NEW YORK, NY (September 4, 2022) — Two people pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of a journal owned by Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter and allegedly selling the journal to Project Veritas, a news organization based in Mamaroneck, NY.
Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
