Michael Pegg
4d ago
why do people think running or barricadeing themselves will make the problem go away when these people learn it only makes things worse that is a big problem across the country they don't think a lot of society believes they can get away with anything SHM
OCSO: Body and dash camera footage of the officer involved shooting
Newly released body cam shows chase and arrest of suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma Co. Deputies.
guthrienewspage.com
Photos: Suspected DUI driver crushes downtown mailboxes
Dropping off mail at the Guthrie Post Office will not be as convenient in the coming days after a driver plowed through the downtown mailboxes late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m. a driver of a white minivan drove over the two blue metal mailboxes that sat on top of a concrete platform.
KOCO
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Labor Day Weekend
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Labor Day weekend. “Oklahoma County alone is 720 square miles. It can happen anyplace, anytime, any time of day, driving down the road with other motorists, you're driving with intoxicated people,” Oklahoma County Captain David Baisden said.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect accused of shooting ex's car
LUTHER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his ex's car. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident occurred in the 20300 block of North Harrah Road in Luther. The suspect left the scene in a purple Jeep-like vehicle. The sheriff's...
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
blackchronicle.com
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
okcfox.com
Man with over 20 stints in the Oklahoma County Jail arrested after 10-hour standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who had been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center 22 separate times. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Gary Shawn Wood on Wednesday after a 10-hour standoff...
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
guthrienewspage.com
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
blackchronicle.com
Attorney fights to have charges against popular Oklahoma City pastor quashed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Prominent Oklahoma City pastor, Derrick Scobey, who was arrested during an anti-death penalty protest last fall, was back in the courtroom Friday morning. Scobey was arrested for standing in the street, in what he described as an act of “civil disobedience” in support of Julius...
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
2 people arrested after police find illegal drugs during traffic stop in Luther
LUTHER, Okla. — Two people were arrested after police found illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop in Luther. On Saturday night, police conducted a traffic stop near East Highway 66 after they spotted a defective vehicle violation. During the stop, police found meth and other drug substances. Two...
News On 6
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
At Least 3 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
KOCO
Edmond police need public's helping catching peeping Tom
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police need the public’s help finding a man caught on camera looking through a teenager’s bedroom window. This happened near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Police say the girl’s father had been suspicious for some time. The Edmond father had a few suspicions...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
okcfox.com
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
