Oklahoma County, OK

Michael Pegg
4d ago

why do people think running or barricadeing themselves will make the problem go away when these people learn it only makes things worse that is a big problem across the country they don't think a lot of society believes they can get away with anything SHM

Photos: Suspected DUI driver crushes downtown mailboxes

Dropping off mail at the Guthrie Post Office will not be as convenient in the coming days after a driver plowed through the downtown mailboxes late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m. a driver of a white minivan drove over the two blue metal mailboxes that sat on top of a concrete platform.
GUTHRIE, OK
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County

Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Edmond police need public's helping catching peeping Tom

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police need the public’s help finding a man caught on camera looking through a teenager’s bedroom window. This happened near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Police say the girl’s father had been suspicious for some time. The Edmond father had a few suspicions...
EDMOND, OK
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

