It won’t be long before the Greenville Choral Union begins rehearsals for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with orchestra. Greenville University Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure said the Choral Union is a collaboration of the Greenville University choir and singers from throughout the Greenville region. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO