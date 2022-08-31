Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
New Britain Herald
Going back to school is a reason for ice cream
NEW BRITAIN – People enjoyed a special flavor and two unique sundaes at a Back to School Bash at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Sunday. “We just thought it would be a good day to celebrate going back to school,” co-owner and manager Paul Parks III said. “It’s been a fun summer. We’re also raffling off a $25 gift card and t-shirts.”
New Britain Herald
Hope Speaks offering mental health support groups for the new school year
NEWINGTON – Hope Speaks, LLC, a counseling and wellness resource, is offering back-to-school support groups for individuals in the Newington and New Britain area who may be struggling with their mental health. From Sept. 23-26, Hope Speaks will begin four different classes to provide students with a smooth transition...
New Britain Herald
Music, fitness and food event happening in Newington next weekend
NEWINGTON – Music, fitness and food will all be taking place in Clem Lemire Recreation Complex next weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation in conjunction with AARP will be hosting a Free Exercise Party Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park. The event is free...
New Britain Herald
United Way of Southington a Stop & Shop 'Bloomin' 4 Good' program beneficiary
SOUTHINGTON – United Way of Southington has been selected as a Stop & Shop "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program beneficiary this September. The "Bloomin’ 4 Good" program, which launched last February, provides an opportunity for shoppers to give back to local organizations that address hunger. Shoppers can purchase "Bloomin 4 Good" bouquets, which are marked with a red sticker, for $10.99 to support the beneficiary organization.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Britain deserves professional leadership to ensure future success
The city of New Britain is Connecticut’s seventh-largest municipality. We serve, protect and educate over 73,000 residents. There are over 500 city employees, and that number hits well over 1,000 with the inclusion of school district staff. The city’s annual budget exceeds $240 million dollars. In short, we are a large and complex enterprise charged with a sacred and essential duty to our citizens.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art offers free Saturday admission
NEW BRITAIN – With free Saturday morning admission, the New Britain Museum of American Art seeks to expose visitors from far and wide to artistic expression, regardless of background and ability to pay. “It’s such an important program to our visitors and to the museum,” wrote the museum’s Director...
New Britain Herald
Karl L. Eckert
Karl L. Eckert, 80, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2022. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Ludwig and Louise (Maier) Eckert, he was a lifelong resident. After graduation from local schools, Karl became a teacher with the New Britain School System serving 33 years at Slade Middle School. He was a member of St. Peter Church, past president of the New Britain Kiwanis Club and a former member of the New Britain Lodge of Elks No. 957.
New Britain Herald
Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation holding event to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – The anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is next weekend and the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation has an event planned to remember those who lost their lives. “Since we were having our historical tours already that day, we thought it would be appropriate to remember...
New Britain Herald
Women's AM Network to meet Wednesday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Women’s AM Network meetings will return this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. “Join us at Miel Coffee in the Assembly Room to grab a latte and soak up the beautiful morning sun,” The Women’s AM Network said. Local businesswomen of all ages and...
New Britain Herald
Mary Louise von Essen
Mary Louise von Essen, 84, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine (Elmer) von Essen. Mary was formerly employed as a hairdresser, and was the owner of Mary’s Hair Design in Berlin. She was a member of Kensington Congregational Church, and the Newington Ski Club. She was a UCONN Women’s Basketball fan and enjoyed skiing, cooking, and antiquing.
New Britain Herald
Irene B. Sanders
Irene B. Sanders, 77, of Berlin, passed away on June 4, 2022 after a battle with complications from COPD and a COVID-19 infection. She is survived by her two sons, George Sanders and his fiancé Tracee, Richard Sanders and his wife Kelley, as well as her brother David Burkarth. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery (Section 4), 1141 Stanley St., New Britain.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Veronica Bayron, 43, 162 Market St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Joshua Lee Rivera, 36, 40 Chestnut St. Apt. 211, New Britain, first-degree harassment. Alexie Marie Mendez, 23, 86 Putnam St. Flr. 3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Bibiany Davila, 35, 44 Capitol Ave. Apt. 205, New Britain,...
New Britain Herald
Four firefighters injured in Newington blaze Saturday
NEWINGTON – Four firefighters are recovering after injuries sustained fighting a blaze Saturday at a building on Audubon Avenue. Newington Volunteer Fire Lt. Kirk Rosemond said firefighters from Newington and Task Force 51 responded to the fire at 139 Audubon Avenue around 3:40 p.m. “Upon arrival firefighters were met...
New Britain Herald
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Matthew David Blacha, 49, of 44 South Ave., Meriden, was charged Aug. 23 with sixth degree larceny. Abdul Denzel Harley Kaleel, 23, of 67 Verndale St., Providence, RI, was charged Aug. 23 with second degree stalking, causing fear of physical safety, disorderly conduct, second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man tied to burglary at Andover Post Office
A New Britain man was charged this week in connection with a break-in at a post office in Andover. Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of 80 Upson St., New Britain, was tied to the crime after he was pulled over and found with mail that was believed to have been stolen during the burglary, which was reported on Jan. 23, according to the warrant for his arrest.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, disorderly conduct. Christy L. Mcdonough, 39, 82 Farmstead Dr., South Windsor, four counts - second-degree failure to appear, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. Cornelius Anthony McDermott III, 44, 3000 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 124, Newington, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, eight counts...
New Britain Herald
Bristol man pleads not guilty to failing to appear again on case stemming from Plainville overdose that nearly turned fatal
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he failed to answer for a second time to drug charges connected to an overdose that nearly turned fatal. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, entered his pleas during a hearing this week in...
New Britain Herald
CCSU football looking to stop UConn's rushing attack in season opener
NEW BRITAIN – The game plan will be simple for the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this Saturday in East Hartford when they line up opposite the UConn Huskies. According to Central’s senior linebacker Chizi Umunakwe, the main focus is to slow down sophomore Nate Carter and the UConn rushing attack.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman accused of driving wrong way through construction zone, sideswiping another car
FARMINGTON – A New Britain woman was arrested Wednesday after state police say she drove the wrong way through a construction zone – where she struck another car. Mindy Lee Rivera, 35, is believed to have been under the influence during the crash, state police said Friday. She...
