FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO