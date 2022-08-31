Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Brewing Company Investing $6M at North River
The City of Fort Wayne Administration and Community Development Division announced a major private investment is planned for the North River site. More Brewing Company, which has three locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square foot restaurant and brewery, located just north of the riverfront public space and near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets. This would be the first project to be constructed at North River.
wfft.com
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township. The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus...
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after semi crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The southbound lanes of I-69 are open to traffic again, dispatch confirmed, after a semi crashed near the Coldwater Road exit early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. At the time, police estimated it would be “hours” before the area would reopen....
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year comes with a change in the layout. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival”. Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert County: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
WANE-TV
Chess tables added to Freimann Square
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department adds 20 new firefighters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 20 new firefighters during a graduation ceremony Thursday night. The fire department’s 94th recruit class participated in 20 weeks of training and will now continue to train alongside firefighters at the city’s 18 fire stations. They began duty Friday.
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
Fort Wayne Arts Festival to return to Jefferson Pointe
33 local and regional artists will show off original artwork and interact with festival goers and art collectors
WANE-TV
Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne fleet manager gets national praise
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The director of the city of Fort Wayne’s fleet of vehicles has received a national award. Larry Campbell, Director of Fleet Operations in Fort Wayne, was named 2022’s Professional Manager of the Year for Public Fleets for the American Public Works Association.
WANE-TV
Mom from FW drives drunk, crashes on interstate with 2 kids, weed, alcohol in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police. State police responded to a crash...
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
WANE-TV
FW man in critical condition after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man suffered leg and arm fractures after crashing into a tree just outside of Garrett, Indiana Thursday morning. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was driving on W Quincy Street in Altona, Indiana when the vehicle drove off the road for an unknown reason.
