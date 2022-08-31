Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Scientists create insulin tablet that can be taken orally, replacing injections diabetics must currently give themselves multiple times a day
A research team has developed an oral tablet that can deliver insulin to the body without the use of needles. Scientists at the University of British Columbia (UBC), in Canada, have developed a pill that delivers an entire dosage of insulin to a person's liver. Previous attempts at oral insulin medication have been foiled after large portions of the doses ended up in the stomach - where it provides no value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Diabetes: New Treatment That Improves Blood Sugar Naturally Appears Safe In Study
People have been using plants and other natural products to treat diseases for thousands of years. A new research led by the Universit of California has found a good candidate for more research. An international team of researchers led by the University of California, Irvine has found that treatment with...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
MedicalXpress
Insufficient insulin processing leads to obesity
Obesity increases the risk of an imbalance in sugar metabolism and even of diabetes. A research group at the University of Basel has now shown the opposite is true as well: deficits in the body's insulin production contribute to obesity. Poor nutrition, too little movement and too many pounds on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds
People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
Healthline
Overview of Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal cord stimulators, also called dorsal column stimulators, help reduce chronic pain. They’re implanted into your spine to block pain signals from reaching your brain. The field of spinal cord stimulation has increased rapidly in recent years, and now an estimated. spinal cord stimulators are implanted each year. The.
MedicalXpress
Examining the efficacy of lispro in postprandial glucose control for diabetes
Despite the range of available antihyperglycemic therapies, 57%–68% of Chinese patients with T2D fail to attain glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) target levels of <7.0%. Since PPG levels have better predictive value for cardiovascular disease risk and all-cause mortality compared with FPG levels, and 2-h PPG levels have a stronger correlation with cardiovascular events than HbA1c levels, the importance of targeting PPG has been recognized in recent guidance on insulin therapy.
Nerve Renew Review (Updated) – Free Trial, Ingredients, Benefits [In-Depth Review]
Nerve Renew is a nerve health care supplement formulated with an advanced support system. It has been developed by the medical board of members of the Neuropathy Treatment Group for people who suffer from sensory and motor neuromuscular disorders, as well as those who have been diagnosed with a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
MedicalXpress
New oral anticoagulant shows promise in post-myocardial infarction patients
Asundexian 50 mg administered to post-myocardial infarction patients inhibits factor XIa by more than 90% with no significant increase in bleeding, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor John Alexander of Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, U.S....
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
healio.com
Risk for kidney function loss elevated for African Caribbean adults with type 1 diabetes
African Caribbean adults with type 1 diabetes have a higher risk for kidney function loss than those of other ethnicities, according to study findings published in Diabetes Care. “We made the novel observation that people with type 1 diabetes of African Caribbean ethnicity had a nearly 60% increased risk of...
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
Harvard Health
Diabetes drugs may reduce cardiovascular deaths
Drugs originally developed for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes may benefit patients with heart failure, according to a new study from Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Scientists from BWH, in collaboration with a team from University of Glasgow, presented research from the largest trial to date of heart...
aao.org
Lighter iris associated with thinner tumors and lower survival in uveal melanoma
Review of: Chromosome 3 and 8q aberrations in uveal melanoma show greater impact on survival in patients with light iris versus dark iris color. Wierenga A, Brouwer, N, Gelmi, M, et al. Ophthalmology, April 2022. Patient charts in 2 cohorts with uveal melanoma were reviewed and compared for patients with...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state?
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) are two serious complications of diabetes that are potentially life threatening. Although both conditions cause a dangerous rise in sugar levels, there are important differences between the two. Both conditions occur as a result of an insulin deficiency that causes hyperglycemia. This...
Comments / 0