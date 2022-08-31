ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MedicalXpress

New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis

In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Daily Mail

Scientists create insulin tablet that can be taken orally, replacing injections diabetics must currently give themselves multiple times a day

A research team has developed an oral tablet that can deliver insulin to the body without the use of needles. Scientists at the University of British Columbia (UBC), in Canada, have developed a pill that delivers an entire dosage of insulin to a person's liver. Previous attempts at oral insulin medication have been foiled after large portions of the doses ended up in the stomach - where it provides no value.
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
MedicalXpress

Insufficient insulin processing leads to obesity

Obesity increases the risk of an imbalance in sugar metabolism and even of diabetes. A research group at the University of Basel has now shown the opposite is true as well: deficits in the body's insulin production contribute to obesity. Poor nutrition, too little movement and too many pounds on...
The Independent

People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds

People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
Healthline

Overview of Spinal Cord Stimulation

Spinal cord stimulators, also called dorsal column stimulators, help reduce chronic pain. They’re implanted into your spine to block pain signals from reaching your brain. The field of spinal cord stimulation has increased rapidly in recent years, and now an estimated. spinal cord stimulators are implanted each year. The.
MedicalXpress

Examining the efficacy of lispro in postprandial glucose control for diabetes

Despite the range of available antihyperglycemic therapies, 57%–68% of Chinese patients with T2D fail to attain glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) target levels of <7.0%. Since PPG levels have better predictive value for cardiovascular disease risk and all-cause mortality compared with FPG levels, and 2-h PPG levels have a stronger correlation with cardiovascular events than HbA1c levels, the importance of targeting PPG has been recognized in recent guidance on insulin therapy.
MedPage Today

FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease

An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
MedicalXpress

Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing

The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
Harvard Health

Diabetes drugs may reduce cardiovascular deaths

Drugs originally developed for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes may benefit patients with heart failure, according to a new study from Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Scientists from BWH, in collaboration with a team from University of Glasgow, presented research from the largest trial to date of heart...
Medical News Today

What is the difference between diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state?

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) are two serious complications of diabetes that are potentially life threatening. Although both conditions cause a dangerous rise in sugar levels, there are important differences between the two. Both conditions occur as a result of an insulin deficiency that causes hyperglycemia. This...
