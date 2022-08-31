U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend. Still, fears about an energy crisis in Europe, as well as interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, continued to loom over markets, as stocks remained just above their lowest levels since late July. The S&P 500 advanced 12 points, or 0.3%, to 3,936, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.3%, to 31,424. The Nasdaq Composite rose 30 points, or 0.3%, to 11,661.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO