Second Place Finish For GHS Golf
Playing at Pana last Thursday, the Greenville Comets golfers finished second out of four teams. They defeated Gillespie and Pana with a team score of 187, and were six strokes behind Meridian. Leading the Comets was Rowdy Sussenbach with a nine-hole round of 45. Elusha Golovay posted a 46, Cohen...
PHOTOS: GHS Volleyball Vs. Maryville Christian
Bill Walker with Walker Photography shared these great shots with us, from the Lady Comets volleyball team’s recent match with Maryville Christian…
Comets Win Home Opener
Before a big home crowd Friday night, the varsity football Greenville Comets picked up their first win of the season, defeating Gillespie 50-12. It was the first varsity game on the school’s new artificial turf field. The Comets took control of the game in the first half, building a...
Football Panthers Fall In Opener
The Greenville College Panthers football team was defeated Saturday in its first game of the season. Playing in Decatur, the Panthers fell to Millikin University 28-14. GU led 7-0 after one quarter, then trailed 14-7 at halftime. It was a 21-7 Millikin lead through three quarters, then the Panthers scored their final TD in the final frame.
GU Women’s Volleyball Split Weekend Matches
Greenville University’s women’s volleyball squad opened the new season with four matches in Iowa over the weekend. The Lady Panthers split the four contests. They lost to Buena Vista, 3-1, and St. Catherine, 3-0, on Friday. The GU women bounced back on Saturday to record wins over Concordia Morehead, 3-0, and Grinnell, 3-1.
Coach Hutch Sports Shop Interview
It was an exciting night at Don Stout Field Friday night as the Comets played their first game on the new artificial turf and rolled to a 50-12 triumph over Gillespie. After the game WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson about the contest. Click below to hear their conversation:
Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Results
Corey Choate and Will Hocker needed a one-hole playoff to decide this year’s Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Championship flight Winner. Both golfers finished the three day 54-hole tournament at the Greenville Country Club at 6 under par. Choate won the sudden death playoff on the first extra hole, Keenan Flemming finished third, Brenden Bargetzi fourth, Scott Yancy fifth and last year’s Champion and former Comet Golfer Gage Brauns was 6 th at even par.
Messiah Rehearsals Begin
The Greenville Choral Union will begin rehearsals soon for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah”. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join. Weekly rehearsals will begin Monday, September 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus. For more, call Don at 401-0589. The “Messiah” performance is scheduled for December 4 at 4 p.m. in the Wilson Recital Hall in the Whitlock Music Center.
Greenville’s Got Talent Friday, September 9
Another edition of Greenville’s Got Talent will take place Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Greenville SMART Center in downtown Greenville. Performers of all ages, including singers, dancers, magicians and jugglers, can register for the family friendly event. There are now two age...
Cemetery Walk
Join the Bond County Genealogical Society Thursday, September 8, at 6pm for a walking tour of Greenville’s Mount Auburn Cemetery, located on the corner of Idler Ln and College Ave. Learn the history of the cemetery and tales of some of Bond County’s prominent former citizens. Free to participate. Donations to the Mount Auburn Cemetery Association are welcome. For more, call 304-5519.
Grief Share
Grief Share, a free 13-week course meets on Thursdays, beginning Thursday, September 15th, at 6:30 PM in the Greenville Free Methodist Church in Room C103. For more, call the church office at 664-2584.
Blood Drive
There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, September 8, from 2 to 6 PM at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Homestead Harvest Days This Weekend
The 34th Annual Homestead Harvest Days will be Friday-Sunday, September 9-11, at the Latzer Homestead on Old Trenton Road in Highland. Hours Friday are 7:30 AM to 3 PM with $3 admission; Saturday and Sunday are 7:30 AM to 5 PM for $5. The event is a celebration of history...
KC Student & Alumna Participate In Governor’s Forum
Kaskaskia College student Endia Fletcher of Greenville, and alumna Jody Roper of Centralia, participated in last week’s student roundtable with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton at John A. Logan College. Students from John A. College, Shawnee College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Kaskaskia College were...
Main Dam Bridge Deck Closure For Repairs
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam Bridge Deck will be closed Tuesday, 6 September 2022 until Tuesday, 13 September 2022 for routine maintenance. Cleaning and repair of the monolith joints ensure the integrity and increase the longevity of these structures. Many visitors use the existing Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities....
Citywide Yard Sales
The City of Greenville is hosting a city-wide yard sale Friday, September 23 & Saturday, September 24. There is no cost to participate or be included on the yard sale map. Registration forms can be picked up at the City of Greenville Municipal Building and can also be completed online or downloaded from GreenvilleIllinois.com. Forms must be submitted by 8am on Tuesday, Sept 20th to be included on the map. The maps will be available Thursday, September 22nd at the City of Greenville Municipal Building, the Greenville Police Department, or online. Yard sale signs should only be posted on private property with the owner’s consent. For more information, call 664-1644.
Chicken Dinner
The Sorento Baptist Church will host a chicken dinner Saturday, September 10, from 3 to 7 PM. Adult price is $10 and children six and under eat for $6.
Greenville Board Of Adjustments Meeting
The Greenville Board of Adjustments will meet Tuesday, September 6, at 6 PM in the municipal building. Public hearings will be conducted on two requests. Alice Blumberg is asking for a variance from the city’s rear setback requirement. She wants to place a 10 foot by 10 foot movable shed on her property at 519 Eastern Avenue.
City Agreement With Central Township
The City of Greenville plans to have street lights installed on the east end of College Avenue along the south side of Mt. Auburn Cemetery. At a recent special meeting, the Greenville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Central Township regarding the project. The property where the lights would...
Chamber Education Event
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free educational event Tuesday, September 13, at 6:30 PM in the Greenville SMART center. There will be a communications and marketing expert panel, and you will learn how to create, maintain, and grow your brand. Snacks provided by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.
