PUBLIC NOTICE: ELLIS COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 5 WILL HOLD A MEETING AT 7:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, SEPT. 12, 2022 AT STATION #2, 101 EWING, FERRIS, TEXAS TO CONSIDER ADOPTING A PROPOSED TAX RATE FOR TAX YEAR 2022.

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO