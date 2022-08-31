Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Man Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Wawarsing, Police Say
An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said. State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing. While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Authorities: Ulster County inmate charged for attempting to assault corrections officer
The investigation found that a male inmate attempted to physically assault a corrections officer and physically assaulted another inmate.
Suspect With Criminal History Nabbed For Smash-Grab Burglary At Saugerties Store, Police Say
A man with a history of smashing his way into Hudson Valley businesses is once again behind bars for allegedly breaking into a smoke shop. In Ulster County, police in Saugerties were called at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, with reports of a commercial burglar alarm at the Smokers Choice store, located on Ulster Avenue.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot several times on Main Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 1:11 a.m. on September 3rd. According to the police, officers patrolling Main Street were flagged down on the 400 block and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
Police: Cohoes man found with meth during traffic stop
A Cohoes man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Cohoes Police Department said Joseph Scott, 32, was arrested on September 3.
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Police: Albany search warrant nets narcotics, arrest
An Albany man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly sold narcotics from his home on Hamilton Street.
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Poughkeepsie
Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after being hit in Poughkeepsie near Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
WNYT
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
theharlemvalleynews.net
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield,. Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled. Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
