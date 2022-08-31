ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot several times on Main Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 1:11 a.m. on September 3rd. According to the police, officers patrolling Main Street were flagged down on the 400 block and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
KERHONKSON, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge

BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
BEACON, NY

