Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to the Vikings for fourth and seventh round picks
The Jalen Reagor era is over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles are trading the 2020 first-round pick to the Vikings for draft picks.
The Jalen Reagor era is over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles are trading the 2020 first-round pick to the Vikings for draft picks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0