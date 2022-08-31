Registration for the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby has opened at tackle shops Island-wide. Both solo and team — two person max — registrations are in-person only and required for participation. Pre-registration is available online for efficiency. According to the event regulations, fish...
The installation of undersea cables connecting the proposed Park City Wind offshore wind farm to a Barnstable substation was approved by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission on Thursday. The export cables, which will be buried under the Atlantic seabed, will transfer the electricity generated by the proposed Park City Wind,...
Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. As you travel around the Island these days,...
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
