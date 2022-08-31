Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed in altercation with San Bernardino County deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. - A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed during a dispute with sheriff's deputies in Needles, near the Arizona border, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on L Street in Needles Satuday afternoon, shortly after 3 p.m. Two...
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident's Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor's home
A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident's home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor's alert.
Fontana Herald News
Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1
A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
Man, 33, fatally struck by car while crossing street in Adelanto
Authorities Sunday said a 33-year-old man was killed Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Adelanto. The victim, identified as Oscar Melgarejo of Adelanto, was struck by a Nissan Frontier while crossing west in the westbound #2 lane of Air Expressway east of Pearmain Street. The driver of the Nissan, identified by authorities as Dallas Looney, 22, of Victorville, remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Melgarejo died at the scene. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800.
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Meza Killed in Car Crash on Highway 395 [Adelanto, CA]
Red Light Runner causes Accident near Chamberlaine Way, One Pronounced Dead. The fatal accident happened around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way, according to the police. Furthermore, according to the report, a northbound white Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Apolinar Lopez ran past a...
Fontana Herald News
Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino
Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement from Victorville Walmart
An Apple Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling cash and gift card funds from a Victorville Walmart. Marcus Jefferson, 26, was an employee of a third-party vendor at the Walmart located at 11896 Amargosa Road. Jefferson’s cash register had a daily shortage, which prompted Walmart Loss Prevention to perform an internal audit. When it became apparent that something was amiss, he was reported to police.
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
School security officer arrested after sending ‘inappropriate text messages’ to a student: SBSD
A campus security officer has been arrested after he was discovered to have had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Slover Mountain Continuation High School. Colton resident Jonathan Ray Calderilla, 35, was arrested Friday and faces a charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, the San Bernardino County […]
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
AceShowbiz
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
vvng.com
Female pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — D Street heading into Apple Valley was closed for several hours after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning. It happened at about 7:31 am., on August 30, 2022, near 11th Street, and involved a silver four-door Chevy sedan. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake...
paininthepass.info
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
vvng.com
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
Fontana Herald News
Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in San Bernardino; witness assistance sought
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information. The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E....
'Beyond Scared Straight' 's Ashley Tropez, 24, Found Dead in Abandoned Home: Police
A California woman is in custody for the death of Ashley Tropez after the Beyond Scared Straight star's body was found inside an abandoned home. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department issued a release on Saturday that said officers were called about a dead body " inside an abandoned house in the 16600 block of Victor Street" at 11:10 a.m. local time on Friday.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
