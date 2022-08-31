ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Fontana Herald News

Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1

A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Man, 33, fatally struck by car while crossing street in Adelanto

Authorities Sunday said a 33-year-old man was killed Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Adelanto. The victim, identified as Oscar Melgarejo of Adelanto, was struck by a Nissan Frontier while crossing west in the westbound #2 lane of Air Expressway east of Pearmain Street. The driver of the Nissan, identified by authorities as Dallas Looney, 22, of Victorville, remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Melgarejo died at the scene. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800.  
ADELANTO, CA
Barstow, CA
Barstow, CA
L.A. Weekly

Enrique Meza Killed in Car Crash on Highway 395 [Adelanto, CA]

Red Light Runner causes Accident near Chamberlaine Way, One Pronounced Dead. The fatal accident happened around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way, according to the police. Furthermore, according to the report, a northbound white Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Apolinar Lopez ran past a...
ADELANTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino

Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement from Victorville Walmart

An Apple Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling cash and gift card funds from a Victorville Walmart. Marcus Jefferson, 26, was an employee of a third-party vendor at the Walmart located at 11896 Amargosa Road. Jefferson’s cash register had a daily shortage, which prompted Walmart Loss Prevention to perform an internal audit. When it became apparent that something was amiss, he was reported to police.
VICTORVILLE, CA
#Barstow Police
KTLA

Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
AceShowbiz

Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

