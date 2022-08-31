LEGAL NOTICE: CITATION BY PUBLICATION – APPLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF GLENDA KAY DUNCAN

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO