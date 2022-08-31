Read full article on original website
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
WKYT 27
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
WCPO
1 woman dead, homes and roadways damaged after heavy rain, flooding in Southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — 1 woman is dead and multiple home and roadways are damaged in Southeast Indiana after heavy rain and flooding Saturday night. Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.
spectrumnews1.com
spectrumnews1.com

Why Kentucky's income tax is going down next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will see a cut in their state income tax next year. The drop is triggered by legislation passed earlier this year.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
wnky.com
14news.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentuckians to see reduced income tax in 2023, new taxes on certain services
FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023. According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
WLKY.com
