Ohio State

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why Kentucky's income tax is going down next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will see a cut in their state income tax next year. The drop is triggered by legislation passed earlier this year. Under House Bill 8, certain revenue benchmarks trigger a reduction in state income tax. According to the Department of Revenue, reduction conditions outlined in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentuckians to see reduced income tax in 2023, new taxes on certain services

FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023. According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
KENTUCKY STATE

