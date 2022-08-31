Read full article on original website
wgel.com
KC Nursing Forum September 14
Kaskaskia College’s Nursing Program is holding an open public forum, Wednesday, September 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Nursing Building on the main campus. The college’s Associate Degree of Nursing is due for its eight-year accreditation review. Members of the community, employers and K.C. alumni are invited to attend the forum and make comments about the nursing program.
wgel.com
Comets Win Home Opener
Before a big home crowd Friday night, the varsity football Greenville Comets picked up their first win of the season, defeating Gillespie 50-12. It was the first varsity game on the school’s new artificial turf field. The Comets took control of the game in the first half, building a...
wgel.com
Nora Belle Pate
Nora Belle Pate, age 92, of Beckemeyer passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 28, 1930 in Sandoval Township, the daughter of Hershel and Sylvia (Zinn) Manhart. She married William Pate in Henderson, Kentucky on April 28, 1949 and he survives in Beckemeyer.
wgel.com
Messiah Rehearsals To Begin Soon
It won’t be long before the Greenville Choral Union begins rehearsals for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with orchestra. Greenville University Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure said the Choral Union is a collaboration of the Greenville University choir and singers from throughout the Greenville region. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join.
wgel.com
Raymond F. Elling
Raymond F. Elling, age 75 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. Elling was born in Breese, Illinois on January 14, 1947, a son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Clara (nee Koerkenmeier) Elling. He married Doris Wells in 1993 and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2021.
wgel.com
Opal K. Jones
Opal K. Jones, age 77 of Aviston, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jones was born on May 3, 1945, to the late Henry and Martha (Schrieber) Boeker. She married John Michael Jones on November 26, 1966, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, Illinois.
wgel.com
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
