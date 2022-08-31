Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Confidential: Move into a brand new home
Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. As you travel around the Island these days,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. Police seize nearly a kilo of cocaine
Two people were arraigned on drug charges in Edgartown District Court Friday morning following the seizure of 850 grams of cocaine (nearly a kilo). Judge Benjamin Barnes set combined bail for Shamar Hayatt, 33, at $2,200 — far less than the $26,000 ADA Matt Palazzolo requested. Hayatt was arraigned on a charge of trafficking 100 grams or more, less than 200 grams of cocaine distribution of a class B substance, and possession of a class B substance with the intent to distribute.
