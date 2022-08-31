Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Breaks Hand Minutes Into First Start With New Program
SALT LAKE CITY – A former quarterback for the University of Utah suffered a broken hand during his first moments on the field with a new program. Ex-Ute and current Liberty Flames signal-caller Charlie Brewer fractured his hand on Saturday, September 3. Brewer, who won Utah’s QB1 job to...
kslsports.com
Whittingham Proud Of His Team, Complimentary Of Florida
GAINESVILLE- Obviously winning is better than losing, but it’s hard to be too upset if you lose after giving it your all for 60 minutes. That’s what happened to #7 Utah in their season opener against Florida in the Swamp. They gave it everything they had, and came up just short 29-26 in an epic battle in SEC country.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Returns Home After Complications Leaving Florida
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football program announced that its players and staff made it safely home to Salt Lake City after the Utes had airline complications leaving the state of Florida. The Utes attempted to return home following their game against the Florida Gators on September 1.
kslsports.com
PK: Pac-12’s Reputation Took Hit With Week One Losses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Crazy as it sounds, the Pac-12’s reputation was on the line in only the first game of the season deep in the heart of college football country. After Oregon got thoroughly embarrassed again on Saturday, picking up right where the supposed national brand left off last season, the conference needed some positivity. Reigning national champion destroyed the Ducks 49-3, highlighting the stark contrast between quality of the Southeastern Conference and the embattled group out west.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Caps Strong Utah Offensive Possession With TD Run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Utah football single-season touchdown record holder Tavion Thomas ran in his first score of the 2022 season in the 4th quarter versus Florida. Tavion Thomas found the end zone from four yards out and gave Utah a 26-22 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. It’s...
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Victory Over USF Was Two Tales Of Transfer Portal Paths
TAMPA, FL. – The uncertainty surrounding USF was a big reason why there was a vocal minority that thought No. 25 BYU football could struggle against the Bulls. Like BYU, USF has one of the most experienced rosters in college football. The Bulls gained experience through former Power Five players in the Transfer Portal with guys like Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon.
kslsports.com
Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp
GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Puts Utah Ahead With Rushing Touchdown In 3Q
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Running back Micah Bernard gave Utah football the lead after running in a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Florida. Utah was trailing Florida 14-13 when the Utes’ offense made big plays that set up the seven-yard TD for Micah Bernard. The Utes took a 19-14 lead over the Gators with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Chris Brooks Bursts For 52 Yards Against USF, Scores First TD At BYU
TAMPA – BYU running back Christopher Brooks burst out of the backfield and through the USF defense for 52 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Cougars. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tampa
BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009. On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.
kslsports.com
BYU Honors Independence Era Wins With New Turnover Belt For 2022
TAMPA – The BYU football program introduced a new turnover belt for the 2022 season, a special honor for Cougars who create turnovers on defense this year. Prior to the Cougars’ season opener agains the USF Bulls on September 3, BYU’s director of football operations, Billy Nixon, shared photos of the new belt on social media.
kslsports.com
BYU/USF Game Goes Into Weather Delay Moments Before Kicking Off
TAMPA, FL – The BYU/USF game at Raymond James Stadium entered a weather delay moments before kickoff. [UPDATE]: Kickoff is now set for 4:35 p.m. (MT), two-and-a-half hours after the initial kick time on Saturday. So for fans excited to see the return of BYU football, you have to...
kslsports.com
RJ Hubert Fumble Recovery Leads To Brant Kuithe Touchdown For Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One play shifted the momentum in the opening quarter as Brant Kuithe scored a touchdown for Utah against Florida. All the momentum was on Florida’s side, racking up 60 yards but everything changed when Jonah Elliss stripped the ball from Florida. Utah safety RJ Hubert scooped up the fumble and returned it inside Florida’s 30-yard line. Moments later, Cam Rising threw a touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe to give the Utes a 7-0 lead over the Gators.
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua Goes Through Pregame Warmups Before BYU/USF
TAMPA, FL – The availability of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was an important question coming into the USF game. Nacua, the former Orem High star, was limited during fall camp. Coaches kept proven players out to ensure they would be healthy for the games in the season. Nacua appears to be one of those cases.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
kslsports.com
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
kslsports.com
Three Utah Players To Watch Saturday
GAINESVILLE- The Utes are under 24 hours until perhaps the biggest opener in program history. A lot is on the line which means players have to step up in big ways in order to accomplish everything Utah wants in 2022. We are all aware of the typical players to watch, but there are some newcomers or guys flying a little under-the-radar who could be difference makers not only on Saturday, but the rest of the season.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #2 BYU’s Jaren Hall (Quarterback)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #2 is BYU’s Jaren Hall (QB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team suffered a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in their season opener. With 22 seconds remaining and Utah inside the 10-yard line, Cam Rising threw the ball to the end zone and it was picked off by a Florida defender.
