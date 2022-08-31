ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism treatment center for kids to open second Altoona location

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at a second location for an Altoona center that provides treatment for autism in kids.

The second home for the Journey Center , an autism treatment center for children in Blair and the other surrounding counties, will be at 4204 Broad Avenue. The other center is at 120 Byron Avenue.

A ribbon cutting facilitated by the Blair County Chamber of Commerce will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. followed by remarks from Senator Judy Ward (Pennsylvania 30th District).

Founder and CEO Kimberly Bennett of the Journey Center said that the second location is necessary to help kids in getting the resources they need.

“There is so much need in our region for research-based treatment for autism, and we are so happy to be opening a second center which will enable us to offer these services to more children,” Bennett said.

The Journey Center has over 70 employees and was created seven years ago. Other services include applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, mobile therapy, and social skills training.

For more information, contact the Journey Center at (814)201-2773.

