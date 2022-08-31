ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
The Independent

California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling

California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election.“California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court's decision," Portantino said. “It's unfortunate, it's sad, it's surprising.”The...
Fatherly

This California Bill Could Dramatically Improve The Lives of Working Families

Members of California’s State Senate just passed a labor law that will allow fast food employees more say in their pay, work conditions, and hours — a huge win for the state’s 550,000 fast food workers. Known as the Fast Food Recovery Act, or the FAST Act, the bill now moves on to Governor Newsom’s desk, where analysts say it’s unclear whether he will sign it into law.
Washington Examiner

Biden administration will pay border cities for cost of busing migrants across US

The Biden administration is sending federal money to cities on the southern border looking to copy Texas and Arizona’s migrant busing operations, covering the costs of transporting migrants to sanctuary cities, according to city leaders. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the city of El Paso, Texas, and...
Washington Examiner

Federal court ruling on gender identity upends civil rights law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent federal court decision wrongly distorts the original intention of the American with Disabilities Act to accommodate gender ideology.]. In a shocking and first-of-its-kind reading of a more than 30-year-old disability law, a federal judge ruled that the...
Fatherly

THC Drinks Are the Next Big Thing. But Are They Any Good?

As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than a batch of brownies. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
Hr Morning

‘Stop WOKE Act’: Court slams brakes on controversial state law

A federal district court in Florida has preliminarily enjoined enforcement of a Florida law known as the Stop WOKE Act, finding that the 2022 amendment to the state’s civil rights law violates the First Amendment. The decision at least temporarily squelches the “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the...
bloomberglaw.com

Feds Seek to Toss DACA Challenge, Say Regulations Make Case Moot

Administration urges court to rule on injunction, regulations. States’ legal arguments against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be moot after the government’s new regulations take effect, the Biden administration told a federal appeals court. The government’s brief, filed Thursday in the US Court of Appeals...
BGR.com

22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage

“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
Fatherly

Fatherly

ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

