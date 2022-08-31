Read full article on original website
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior.
California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote
Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling
California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election.“California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court's decision," Portantino said. “It's unfortunate, it's sad, it's surprising.”The...
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
This California Bill Could Dramatically Improve The Lives of Working Families
Members of California’s State Senate just passed a labor law that will allow fast food employees more say in their pay, work conditions, and hours — a huge win for the state’s 550,000 fast food workers. Known as the Fast Food Recovery Act, or the FAST Act, the bill now moves on to Governor Newsom’s desk, where analysts say it’s unclear whether he will sign it into law.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Busing of migrants from border strengthening advocacy networks
Far from discouraging them from helping international citizens on the move, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing of migrants to major U.S. citizens is creating stronger partnerships, an El Paso immigrant advocate says.
Biden administration will pay border cities for cost of busing migrants across US
The Biden administration is sending federal money to cities on the southern border looking to copy Texas and Arizona’s migrant busing operations, covering the costs of transporting migrants to sanctuary cities, according to city leaders. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the city of El Paso, Texas, and...
Education secretary: Dramatic drops in reading, math scores should be call to action
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday that the pandemic has had “profound impacts” on the nation’s schoolchildren and called for communities to “raise the bar for our students” in the wake of a new report showing test scores for America’s 9-year-olds fell dramatically in 2020 and 2021.
Federal court ruling on gender identity upends civil rights law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent federal court decision wrongly distorts the original intention of the American with Disabilities Act to accommodate gender ideology.]. In a shocking and first-of-its-kind reading of a more than 30-year-old disability law, a federal judge ruled that the...
School Installing Metal Gates To Stop Bathroom Use In Between Class Slammed
A Reddit post showing security gates on a high school bathroom has gone viral, with many commenters criticizing the waste of money.
Texas offering $5,000 for info on migrant stash houses
Texas is offering up to $5,000 for information on stash houses wh
Californians Are Getting Paid To Rip Out Their Lawns To Fight Climate Change
Water departments throughout the California have decided it’s time to take stronger measures to address worsening drought conditions across the state. Around 50% of the Golden State’s 409 water agencies are offering cash to homeowners who rip out their lawns and install water friendly landscaping. According to data...
California Judge Boots Majority of City’s Councilmembers For Illegally Holding Onto Power
A judge has ordered the majority of a Southern California city’s governing body to be removed from office, concluding that the trio illegally held power by refusing to hold an election as required. The order finalized Wednesday by Orange County Superior Court Judge Walter Schwarm calls for three members...
Pelosi expresses reservations about bipartisan privacy bill
Without the speaker's support, the bill likely won't make it to a floor vote in the House.
THC Drinks Are the Next Big Thing. But Are They Any Good?
As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than a batch of brownies. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
‘Stop WOKE Act’: Court slams brakes on controversial state law
A federal district court in Florida has preliminarily enjoined enforcement of a Florida law known as the Stop WOKE Act, finding that the 2022 amendment to the state’s civil rights law violates the First Amendment. The decision at least temporarily squelches the “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the...
Feds Seek to Toss DACA Challenge, Say Regulations Make Case Moot
Administration urges court to rule on injunction, regulations. States’ legal arguments against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be moot after the government’s new regulations take effect, the Biden administration told a federal appeals court. The government’s brief, filed Thursday in the US Court of Appeals...
22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage
“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
