Second Place Finish For GHS Golf
Playing at Pana last Thursday, the Greenville Comets golfers finished second out of four teams. They defeated Gillespie and Pana with a team score of 187, and were six strokes behind Meridian. Leading the Comets was Rowdy Sussenbach with a nine-hole round of 45. Elusha Golovay posted a 46, Cohen...
Football Panthers Fall In Opener
The Greenville College Panthers football team was defeated Saturday in its first game of the season. Playing in Decatur, the Panthers fell to Millikin University 28-14. GU led 7-0 after one quarter, then trailed 14-7 at halftime. It was a 21-7 Millikin lead through three quarters, then the Panthers scored their final TD in the final frame.
Comets Win Home Opener
Before a big home crowd Friday night, the varsity football Greenville Comets picked up their first win of the season, defeating Gillespie 50-12. It was the first varsity game on the school’s new artificial turf field. The Comets took control of the game in the first half, building a...
PHOTOS: GHS Volleyball Vs. Maryville Christian
Bill Walker with Walker Photography shared these great shots with us, from the Lady Comets volleyball team’s recent match with Maryville Christian…
Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Results
Corey Choate and Will Hocker needed a one-hole playoff to decide this year’s Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Championship flight Winner. Both golfers finished the three day 54-hole tournament at the Greenville Country Club at 6 under par. Choate won the sudden death playoff on the first extra hole, Keenan Flemming finished third, Brenden Bargetzi fourth, Scott Yancy fifth and last year’s Champion and former Comet Golfer Gage Brauns was 6 th at even par.
Greenville’s Got Talent Friday, September 9
Another edition of Greenville’s Got Talent will take place Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Greenville SMART Center in downtown Greenville. Performers of all ages, including singers, dancers, magicians and jugglers, can register for the family friendly event. There are now two age...
Messiah Rehearsals Begin
The Greenville Choral Union will begin rehearsals soon for the 93rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah”. Anyone who has ever sung this work or has wanted to learn and perform it, is welcome to join. Weekly rehearsals will begin Monday, September 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Whitlock Music Center on the Greenville University campus. For more, call Don at 401-0589. The “Messiah” performance is scheduled for December 4 at 4 p.m. in the Wilson Recital Hall in the Whitlock Music Center.
Homestead Harvest Days
The 34th Annual Homestead Harvest Days will be Friday-Sunday, September 9-11, at the Latzer Homestead on Old Trenton Road in Highland. Hours Friday are 7:30 AM to 3 PM with $3 admission; Saturday and Sunday are 7:30 AM to 5 PM for $5. The event will feature gas engines, steam engines, threshing, stone crushing, a shingle mill, numerous displays, great food, vendors, and much more. For information, visit HighlandILHistsory.org or find Homestead Harvest Days on Facebook.
Grief Share
Grief Share, a free 13-week course meets on Thursdays, beginning Thursday, September 15th, at 6:30 PM in the Greenville Free Methodist Church in Room C103. For more, call the church office at 664-2584.
Main Dam Bridge Deck Closure For Repairs
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam Bridge Deck will be closed Tuesday, 6 September 2022 until Tuesday, 13 September 2022 for routine maintenance. Cleaning and repair of the monolith joints ensure the integrity and increase the longevity of these structures. Many visitors use the existing Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities....
Blood Drive
The Vandalia Rotary Club will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, September 13, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Vandalia Moose Lodge. To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Citywide Yard Sales
The City of Greenville is hosting a city-wide yard sale Friday, September 23 & Saturday, September 24. There is no cost to participate or be included on the yard sale map. Registration forms can be picked up at the City of Greenville Municipal Building and can also be completed online or downloaded from GreenvilleIllinois.com. Forms must be submitted by 8am on Tuesday, Sept 20th to be included on the map. The maps will be available Thursday, September 22nd at the City of Greenville Municipal Building, the Greenville Police Department, or online. Yard sale signs should only be posted on private property with the owner’s consent. For more information, call 664-1644.
KC Student & Alumna Participate In Governor’s Forum
Kaskaskia College student Endia Fletcher of Greenville, and alumna Jody Roper of Centralia, participated in last week’s student roundtable with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton at John A. Logan College. Students from John A. College, Shawnee College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Kaskaskia College were...
City Agreement With Central Township
The City of Greenville plans to have street lights installed on the east end of College Avenue along the south side of Mt. Auburn Cemetery. At a recent special meeting, the Greenville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Central Township regarding the project. The property where the lights would...
Greenville Board Of Adjustments Meeting
The Greenville Board of Adjustments will meet Tuesday, September 6, at 6 PM in the municipal building. Public hearings will be conducted on two requests. Alice Blumberg is asking for a variance from the city’s rear setback requirement. She wants to place a 10 foot by 10 foot movable shed on her property at 519 Eastern Avenue.
Virtual Story Time
Bond County Project Parenting will present a virtual story time Monday, September 12, at 11 AM. You can watch it live on the Bond County Project Parenting Facebook page. Ms. Angie will read the book “Llama, Llama, Hoppity-Hop”.
Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel, Contracts, Pay & More
At its recent special meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several items. The contact with the Greenville Educational Support Personnel Association was ratified. It is for the 2022-23 year. Employees received a six percent salary increase. The group includes bus drivers, food service...
County Board To Meet Tuesday
The Bond County Board will hold its first meeting of September on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse. Items on the agenda include zoning and highway reports, the Hope Trust rates for 2023, setting the mileage rate, an update on payments from the circuit clerk, a request for use of the courthouse lawn, and the appointment of members to boards and committees.
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
