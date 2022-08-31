The City of Greenville is hosting a city-wide yard sale Friday, September 23 & Saturday, September 24. There is no cost to participate or be included on the yard sale map. Registration forms can be picked up at the City of Greenville Municipal Building and can also be completed online or downloaded from GreenvilleIllinois.com. Forms must be submitted by 8am on Tuesday, Sept 20th to be included on the map. The maps will be available Thursday, September 22nd at the City of Greenville Municipal Building, the Greenville Police Department, or online. Yard sale signs should only be posted on private property with the owner’s consent. For more information, call 664-1644.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO