oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton volleyball earns sweep of Marcellus in home opener
FULTON — The Fulton girls varsity volleyball team secured its second win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Marcellus Mustangs in a powerhouse affair. The first game was kept close with Marcellus taking an early lead, getting up by as much as seven points. However, their flow was disrupted by Fulton head coach Jessica Frost, who called a timeout following a string of service errors and poor passing. She told her squad the way back into the game was to keep it simple.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/2/2022): Fulton volleyball opens season with sweep of Westhill
WESTHILL — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 sweep of Westhill on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20. Natalie Frost had 13 kills, five digs, and three blocks for the Red Raiders, while Sydney Sachel had five kills, 15 assists, and three aces. Calie Shepard had five kills, with Bella Bogardus adding 23 digs and two assists.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Speedway to crown track champions on Saturday
FULTON — The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will join track championship night at Fulton Speedway on Saturday in a program presented by Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing. After a season full of racing with its triumphs and defeats for racing teams, it all comes down to this...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Championship night is today at Brewerton Speedway
BREWERTON — When the racing teams started the season at the Brewerton Speedway in early May, they were pointing to wins and track championships after an offseason in their race shops preparing for 2022. After a season of victories and defeats that had only one rainout, it all points...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys soccer scores twice in second half to beat Mexico
MEXICO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team broke through in the second half on Friday, with goals by Daniel Callen and Peyton Christ guiding the Bucs to a 2-0 win over Mexico in the consolation round of the Mexico varsity boys soccer tournament. “We just wanted to build...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mexico volleyball defeats Hannibal in four sets
HANNIBAL — The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team opened its season with a win on Thursday, winning the final three sets for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-19) victory over Hannibal. The Warriors took control early for a first-set win, but the Tigers roared back to win the final...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Fan Fair back for second year
FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
13 WHAM
Police: Catalytic converters stolen during Rochester Red Wing game Friday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles Friday during the Rochester Red Wings game. Both vehicles were parked in the area of Brown Street. There are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OCSD opening day presentations focus on increased DEI initiatives, appreciating students’ cultures
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District recently celebrated its opening day at Oswego High School with district faculty, administration, and educators with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and student-school culture. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin delivered the opening address.
cnycentral.com
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
cnycentral.com
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Update 11:40 a.m.: Firefighters arrived at the building two minutes after the sheriff’s office helicopter confirmed the vacant building was on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. They were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of the building, which was...
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
