ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Homicide investigation underway after a shooting in Modesto

MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man.On Sep. 4, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial Avenue, near Bret Harte Elementary School.When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Unfortunately, he died at the scene.No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calaveras County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rescue, CA
County
Calaveras County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Hole#Hiking Trails
FOX40

One dead in Modesto shooting, police say

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle crashes nearly all the way through Antelope home, 1 dead

ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive. Authorities say the crash appears to have stemmed from a vehicle losing control of its braking system. A man was reportedly working on an SUV in front of his home about 100 yards down the street. Suddenly, the vehicle went speeding down in reverse and crashed into a home. California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation, but neighbors at the scene said a person in a wheelchair was struck. The person who was in the driver's seat of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. It appears the home suffered significant damage in the crash, but the full extent is unclear. 
ANTELOPE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
calmatters.network

Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold

A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing

PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say. 
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy