KCRA.com
Authorities warn of extremely dangerous conditions at Calaveras County swimming hole after several rescues
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Calaveras County authorities are warning people about a particular swimming hole, especially as Labor Day weekend brings the potential for record-high temperatures. The sheriff's office said they have rescued six people in the past two weeks from Candy Rock Swimming Hole along the Stanislaus River...
Calaveras Enterprise
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
KCRA.com
Woods Fire: Forward progress stopped on fire that forced evacuations in Tuolumne County
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a fire that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday night and forced evacuations in the area. The fire has burned 21 acres and was 80% contained, as of Saturday morning. That was up from 10% containment on Friday morning. Evacuation...
Homicide investigation underway after a shooting in Modesto
MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man.On Sep. 4, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial Avenue, near Bret Harte Elementary School.When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Unfortunately, he died at the scene.No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
One dead in Modesto shooting, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
Mount Shasta Herald
Thousands told to flee ahead of fast-growing California wildfires: ‘It’s coming your way’
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
Vehicle crashes nearly all the way through Antelope home, 1 dead
ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive. Authorities say the crash appears to have stemmed from a vehicle losing control of its braking system. A man was reportedly working on an SUV in front of his home about 100 yards down the street. Suddenly, the vehicle went speeding down in reverse and crashed into a home. California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation, but neighbors at the scene said a person in a wheelchair was struck. The person who was in the driver's seat of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. It appears the home suffered significant damage in the crash, but the full extent is unclear.
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
2 People Killed, 1 Hospitalized In A Single-Vehicle Crash Near Vintage Park Drive (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people and hospitalized the third person. The crash happened on Kirkton Court near Vintage Park Drive.
200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing
PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say.
Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
