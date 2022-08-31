ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive. Authorities say the crash appears to have stemmed from a vehicle losing control of its braking system. A man was reportedly working on an SUV in front of his home about 100 yards down the street. Suddenly, the vehicle went speeding down in reverse and crashed into a home. California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation, but neighbors at the scene said a person in a wheelchair was struck. The person who was in the driver's seat of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. It appears the home suffered significant damage in the crash, but the full extent is unclear.

ANTELOPE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO