Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man hospitalized after North Side shooting
A man was hospitalized Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Pittsburgh Police. Officers were sent to the area of 100 South Commons around 10:15 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side after two ShotSpotter notifications. Around the same time officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified first responders of the wounded man at a hospital.
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
Police: Man shot, killed by Pittsburgh officer during search for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — A search for a missing woman took a deadly turn when a man was shot and killed after police said he confronted Pittsburgh police officers with a gun Thursday night. Pittsburgh police responded to the 1400 block of Rydal Street in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood around 8:58 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
At least 3 people hurt in New Kensington car crash
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — At least three people were hurt in a car crash in New Kensington. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened on Route 366 around 3:45 a.m. At least three people were injured in the accident, according to officials. There’s no word on the victims’...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hayes scores 4 times as Aliquippa uses pair of 4th-quarter TDs to top Armstrong
Aliquippa, the defending Class 4A WPIAL and state champion, chose not to play a Week Zero game, so tonight’s trip to Armstrong marked the Quips’ first step in defending the dual 2021 titles. Step 1 was a good one, as the Quips earned a hard-fought 28-14 victory at Armstrong.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair makes short work of North Hills
North Hills coach Pat Carey knew his team was in for a challenge against a big, athletic and, perhaps most importantly, experienced Upper St. Clair team. His expectations turned into a cruel reality Friday. The Panthers (2-0) stymied North Hills for nearly the entire night, running away with a 37-7...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.
Teen dead after shooting in Duquesne, victim identified
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A teen girl is dead after a shooting in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were sent to the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue at around 5:13 p.m. Authorities found a victim, later identified as 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, shot at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fantastic finishes, high drama, 1 blowout among biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history
Traffic tieups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. Moreso for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash
Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least 1 injured after train vs. truck crash in Allegheny County
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a train and truck collided in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge around noon. 911 dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. No other information...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week 1: Gavlik leads North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan
Andrew Gavlik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Allegheny opened Class 6A conference play with a 35-21 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night. Logan Kushner threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0). Mike Evans tossed for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
wtae.com
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
Ribbon cutting held for new Moonlit Burger location in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A local burger joint known for its “smash burgers” has officially opened its second location in Allegheny County. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Moonlit Burger on Duquesne University’s campus. This Forbes Avenue location is the second in the area. The...
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
Comments / 0