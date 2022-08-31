ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man hospitalized after North Side shooting

A man was hospitalized Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Pittsburgh Police. Officers were sent to the area of 100 South Commons around 10:15 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side after two ShotSpotter notifications. Around the same time officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified first responders of the wounded man at a hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upper St. Clair makes short work of North Hills

North Hills coach Pat Carey knew his team was in for a challenge against a big, athletic and, perhaps most importantly, experienced Upper St. Clair team. His expectations turned into a cruel reality Friday. The Panthers (2-0) stymied North Hills for nearly the entire night, running away with a 37-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash

Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5

Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

