Detroit, MI

Lions bring back WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Fret not, Lions fans. Preseason superstar wide receiver Tom Kennedy is not going anywhere.

The Lions waived Kennedy on Tuesday in the roster cutdowns, but Kennedy has quickly agreed to re-sign in Detroit on the team’s practice squad. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report Kennedy’s signing.

The move is not a surprise. Kennedy led the Lions in receiving in the exhibition season with 16 catches for 147 yards and two TDs. He was the only wideout in the league to top 100 receiving yards in preseason Week 1.

This is Kennedy’s fourth season in Detroit, and he has spent most of that time on the practice squad. Kennedy made the initial 53-man roster a year ago but was waived during the year. The 26-year-old slot receiver has six receptions in three NFL years, all coming in 2021 in Detroit. He also threw a TD in the season finale, a 75-yard gadget play strike to Kalif Raymond.

