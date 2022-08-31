ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover

It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
Puzzled No More: How to Watch the 'Hellraiser' Movies In Order

Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween. The horror franchise is most known for its creepy icon, Pinhead. The character is instantly recognizable due to his pale skin, black eyes, and skin covered with intricately placed nails that form a perfect grid over his face. The series...
14 Things to Watch Sept. 2 - 9

Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 2 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
My Precious! How to Watch the 'Lord of the Rings' Movies In Order

The world of The Lord of the Rings is set to make a big comeback with Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new television series is a prequel to the events of the film series, set during the second-age of man. Fans looking to check out the films before watching the shows may be confused, as the trilogies weren't released in the same order as the books from which they were inspired. Here is how to watch The Lord of the Rings movies in order—the correct, chronological order.
Rosie O’Donnell Owns 2,500 McDonald's Happy Meal Toys + 10 More Facts About the Comedian

Rosie O’Donnell takes on the role of Detective Sunday in the new 10-episode series American Gigolo (streaming Sept. 9 and on-air Sept. 11 on Showtime), a remake of the 1980 movie that starred Richard Gere. She plays the detective investigating a murder that wrongly sent male escort Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) to prison. Here are some fun facts about the Emmy-winning talk show host.
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

