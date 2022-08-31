Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover
It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
Fans React to Hilarious TikTok of Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Turning Down a Man
Suki Waterhouse is an English model, actress and singer. She also happens to be dating everyone's teenage dream, Robert Pattinson, but one poor soul still had to shoot his shot. Waterhouse shared a video on her TikTok of her persistent suitor, who seemed to have caught sight of Waterhouse and...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Pinocchio' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Answers the Age-Old Question: 'What Does It Mean to Be a Real Boy?'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of movies including Looper, The Dark Knight Rises and The Walk, plus TV’s Super Pumped, Mr. Corman and 3rd Rock From the Sun, is heard but not seen in the live-action remake of the timeless classic Pinocchio (Sept. 8 on Disney+). Gordon-Levitt, 41, voices Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s insect adviser, in the fanciful story of the puppet who yearns to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Pinocchio’s creator, and Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy.
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com
Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Women of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Are 'Incredibly Powerful': 'We're Not Serving a Male Storyline'
Powerful female characters are not few and far between in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Legendary elf Galadriel, dwarven Princess Disa and human healer Bronwyn, played by Morfydd Clark, Sophia Nomvete and Nazanin Boniadi, respectively, are among the women of The Lord of the Rings prequel.
A Museum Curator Heads to Ireland to Search a Painting's History in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Love's Portrait'
One of my all-time favorite films is Somewhere in Time starring Jane Seymour and Christopher Reeve. In it, a present-day playwright is visited by an old woman who gives him a pocket watch and a cryptic message. He later becomes enamored with a Victorian-era image of a woman and learns it's the same woman who visited him previously.
Reese Witherspoon ‘Can’t Ignore’ the Teenage Dirtbag Trend Any Longer, Shares Pics From Her Grungy Phase
Reese Witherspoon tried her best not to get involved with the social media trend that tasked users with sorting through old photos from their teenage years, but ultimately, she caved. The 46-year-old actress posted a collage of photos–which she claimed to be from sometime in the 1990s– set to a...
Popular TikToker Kicks Chad Kroeger Out of Nickelback in Hilarious Video
One popular TikToker is having quite an adventure with her favorite band, Nickelback. Kris Collins, otherwise known as @kallmekris, first caught the attention of lead singer Chad Kroeger earlier this week when she posted a video that followed a popular TikTok trend in which someone pretends not to like a person or thing and then quickly shifts gears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: Jordan Fisher on Changing the Face of Gaming and Searching for Authenticity
Jordan Fisher wears many hats—from Broadway star (you may remember him from Hamilton or Dear Evan Hansen) to gamer to ice cream lover to, perhaps most recently, dad, but those roles are far from all-encompassing. Still, the latter is surely his favorite. When Fisher sat down to speak with...
Taylor Swift Reveals New ‘Midnights’ Covers With Popular TikTok Audio
Taylor Swift has announced three new limited edition covers and colors for her upcoming album, Midnights, with the help of a popular TikTok audio. The clip starts with a striped patterned background and a disembodied voice saying, "And, there we go… did you need something?" At this point, Swift...
Puzzled No More: How to Watch the 'Hellraiser' Movies In Order
Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween. The horror franchise is most known for its creepy icon, Pinhead. The character is instantly recognizable due to his pale skin, black eyes, and skin covered with intricately placed nails that form a perfect grid over his face. The series...
14 Things to Watch Sept. 2 - 9
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 2 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Millie Bobby Brown Shares a Snap From the Pool With Her Adorable Dog Marley
Millie Bobby Brown has enjoyed the dog days of summer by taking a swim with her furry friend Marley. The 18-year-old shared an adorable new photo of the two taking a dip via Instagram and captioned the post: "pool day with marley mops. Marley is the actress' Golden Labrador Retriever,...
PETS・
My Precious! How to Watch the 'Lord of the Rings' Movies In Order
The world of The Lord of the Rings is set to make a big comeback with Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new television series is a prequel to the events of the film series, set during the second-age of man. Fans looking to check out the films before watching the shows may be confused, as the trilogies weren't released in the same order as the books from which they were inspired. Here is how to watch The Lord of the Rings movies in order—the correct, chronological order.
Rosie O’Donnell Owns 2,500 McDonald's Happy Meal Toys + 10 More Facts About the Comedian
Rosie O’Donnell takes on the role of Detective Sunday in the new 10-episode series American Gigolo (streaming Sept. 9 and on-air Sept. 11 on Showtime), a remake of the 1980 movie that starred Richard Gere. She plays the detective investigating a murder that wrongly sent male escort Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) to prison. Here are some fun facts about the Emmy-winning talk show host.
Zendaya Shares Adorable Childhood Throwback Photo Following 26th Birthday
Zendaya is celebrating another trip around the sun after turning 26 earlier this week. In honor of the milestone, the Dune actress—whose birthday was on Thursday, Sept. —shared a precious photo from her childhood on Instagram on Friday, where she thanked her family, friends and fans for all of the birthday wishes.
Parade
51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0