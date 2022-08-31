Read full article on original website
WBKO
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem. The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.
WBKO
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for the Bowling Green community to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot. There are reports of a small jet executive helicopter flying towards our area and then on towards Tennessee. The aircraft...
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
wymt.com
Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
CAP continues eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts
On Friday, CAP worked to bring a U-Haul full of donations to our region.
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
WHAS 11
Flood watch in effect for counties in Kentucky, southern Indiana until Monday
A Flood Watch is in effect across our area until 11pm Monday. Severe weather isn't expected, but slow-moving downpours could lead to localized flooding.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
WBKO
Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourists and visitors at the Cave City Welcome Center are being greeted by a blast from the past. It all started when the Cave City Welcome Center’s Glenn Bray was shown a directional sign from the mid-20th century by local historian Linda Hunt. “That...
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
wymt.com
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County. “He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on...
spectrumnews1.com
Samaritan's Feet International gives away thousands of shoes to eastern Kentucky flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Thousands of eastern Kentuckians were displaced after the deadly floods that swept through their towns. As families rebuild from the ground up, a humanitarian aid organization is hoping to help thousands of eastern Kentucky flood victims, including Brookylnn Cook. “I was at my dad’s house when...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
WBKO
Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
middlesboronews.com
Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap
In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
55-year-old woman missing from Pikeville, KSP investigating
Rebecca Slone was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and white tennis shoes.
