Barren County, KY

Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
ISOM, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bo Matthews
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY

COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
COLUMBIA, KY
WBKO

Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap

In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN

