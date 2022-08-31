ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Continues this Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and many celebrate with barbecues and road trips. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbus Junction Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety wants to remind you that one of the deadliest and most committed, yet preventable crimes, impaired driving, has become a serious epidemic in our country.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA

