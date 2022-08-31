Read full article on original website
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Continues this Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and many celebrate with barbecues and road trips. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbus Junction Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety wants to remind you that one of the deadliest and most committed, yet preventable crimes, impaired driving, has become a serious epidemic in our country.
