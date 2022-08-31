ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik throws jabs at Ken Jennings’ fashions & how often he mentions his past wins in shady interview

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibrUS_0hcoyoSi00

JEOPARDY!'s Mayim Bialik has shaded Ken Jennings for his fashion sense and for mentioning his past wins too much.

The two TV personalities - who are official replacements for the late Alex Trebek - lovingly lobbed multiple barbs in their first-ever joint interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03h2Va_0hcoyoSi00
Mayim Bialik slammed Ken Jennings for saying he's a Jeopardy! champ too much Credit: YouTube/ Jeopardy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRniK_0hcoyoSi00
The alum-turned host with Mayim joked everyone prefers him over her Credit: ABC

Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and will return with new episodes starting September 12th.

When last season ended, former champ Ken, 48, and Mayim, 46, were finally announced as the permanent successors for the late, great host Alex.

Before they take turns hosting officially next season, the pair joined forces for their first-ever interview together.

On Episode 5 of the show's podcast Inside Jeopardy! on Monday, they opened up about the pressure of having such big shoes to fill - and couldn't resist roasting each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0yOM_0hcoyoSi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8Xly_0hcoyoSi00

SHADE ACROSS THE BOARD

Mayim said: "I do love sports, I love games, and I just love seeing it all you know?"

To which Ken had to one-up slightly: “You know, I’ve played the game and it’s so fun-”

Mayim then cut Ken off to retort: “Have you now?”

Nervous laughter filled the room, Ken, its highest-earning contestant ever with 74 victories and $2.5M in 2004 responded: "Once or twice..."

Podcast bandleader and producer Sarah Foss joked: “couple times, couple times.”

'I COME IN LOOKING LIKE KEN'

Podcast host Sarah then pivoted to ask about tape days after Ken emphasized his past wins one too many times for Mayim.

Mayim dissed: “I come in looking like Ken and I come out looking like this.”

Ken typically slicks his hair back - less shaggy than when he was a contestant - and wears a low-key suit and tie on tape days.

He was quite surprised and replied: "Like, looking like me right now?"

At another point, Mayim however joked about the host rivalry: "Ken, I like you much better than I like myself."

“Oh, likewise," Ken responded - he then shaded their differences as a "matter of taste" and podcast host Sarah concluded: "I like you both."

'SUCH A LEGEND'

Podcast host, producer, and former "Clue Crew" member Sarah also acknowledged: "Alex Trebek hosted this show for 37 years, I think we know just how easy he made it look."

Ken also mentioned his past: "I watched Alex do it up close and I couldn’t understand the kind of ease and grace because you’re doing so many things at once, right?"

Mayim implied she has even more pressure because she hasn't played the game and also has a Ph.D. in neuroscience.

"I feel like if I make a mistake, even if we can go back and edit it, it feels very embarrassing because I think people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a celebrity’ or ‘Oh, she’s got a PhD. She shouldn’t make simple math errors.’ But sometimes I do it and it’s very stressful!"

Ken later sweetly concluded: "Alex was such a legend it took two people to replace him.”

SHADY BUT SWEET!

One fan wrote on Reddit: "They have a good vibe & Mayim's cuteness has won me over a bit.

Another tweeted: "Loved hearing Ken and Mayim joking with each other!"

A third expressed: "I am loving the podcasts. Great content in the offseason."

OUR TWO HOSTS

Ken and Mayim began filling in for the legendary Alex after his tragic 2020 passing and a fleet of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

The lead-up to the final decision announced last month had feverish fans picking sides - largely viewers have preferred Ken in online polls - in a heated 2-year category of pop culture discussion.

Before them, however, earlier guest hosts included former executive producer Mike Richards who even scored the host gig from the inside before it was "reversed."

When the show returns, Ken will host first and Mayim will host from January on.

She will also host the spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! while Ken will host the Second Chance Tournament - the cast of which was announced this month.

He is also hosting the weightier expanded Tournament of Champions also announced in full.

Other than August 30th's podcast, the two will also be appearing together on Mayim's sitcom Call Me Kat in September where they shared an on-set photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2Zw5_0hcoyoSi00
Ken Jennings mentioned he's won Jeopardy! while Mayim hasn't - she replied 'have you now?' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxNfO_0hcoyoSi00
Mayim also insulted her dual-host by saying 'I come to set looking like Ken and come out looking like this' Credit: ABC

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fashions#Celebrity
The US Sun

Ginger Zee shocks fans with cryptic posts about her ‘replacement’ and ‘turning away from the wrong direction’

FANS are shocked after reading a few cryptic posts from Ginger Zee on social media noting her "replacement" and how she has been "turning away from the wrong direction." The Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America is known by her audience of over 1 million Instagram followers to post motivational and inspirational content quite often.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free

GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
CANCER
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Wish the Reagans Would Give Jack a Break

Blue Bloods fans are some of the most hardcore ones you will find in the world of TV watching and they’re ticked. What in the world do they want? It’s time to give Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann, a dad-gum break. They are tired of the rather pompous attitude family members hold against the ex of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. In essence, some of these fans are saying “nobody’s perfect” when it comes to relationships. Especially the one between Jack and Erin and Jack and his daughter Nicky, played by Sami Gayle.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
716K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy