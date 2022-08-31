ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Odegaard reveals secret ingredient behind Arsenal’s lightning start as Gunners stars thrive under Mikel Arteta

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago
ARSENAL skipper Martin Odegaard says the club are "creating something special" after a run of four consecutive wins to start the season.

And the 23-year-old playmaker has credited the "togetherness" in the squad as the reason for their success.

Martin Odegaard has hailed the "togetherness" in the Arsenal dressing room Credit: Getty
Mikel Arteta's side have got off to a flier this season Credit: Getty

Odegaard has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, not feeling the burden that he might have done after being named permanent captain over the summer.

The Norwegian ace has scored three goals in four Premier League games - including one in the victory over Fulham at the weekend.

His side ground out a 2-1 win after falling behind following a Gabriel Magalhaes error.

But Odegaard has praised the togetherness within the squad which meant Gabriel did not let his head drop, with the Arsenal defender then popping up with the winning goal.

Speaking in his programme notes ahead of tonight's game against Aston Villa, Odegaard lauded the connection there is between each member of the squad.

He said: "I've said a few times that we are creating something special with our togetherness in the dressing room and within the team we are really strong and connected as a group.

"Everyone helps each other, and as you saw on Saturday, when someone has a bad moment, the rest of us are there to lift him up.

"It was great that it was Gabi [Magalhaes] who got the winning goal [against Aston Villa]."

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is also relishing the environment at the Emirates, which comes from manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has got the Gunners on a roll - and tonight's game offers the chance to win a FIFTH on the bounce.

Japanese star Tomiyasu spent a large part of last season out with a calf injury, but was helped through the challenging period by Arteta.

He said: "Mikel Arteta is the best manager I've ever had. He's done a lot for me - on the pitch and off it too. Of course he helps me improve my game, along with the rest of the staff.

"He's such an intelligent person. He knows absolutely everything about football and the game's structure. He gives you a really clear picture of what you need to do - and I'm really learning a lot from him.

"He's helped me develop my game but I really appreciate how he has helped me away from the pitch, too.

"I was so disappointed when I got injured last season, but Mikel spoke to me a lot and helped me through that time.

"Sometimes you have tough times in football - and being injured is always really difficult. It was a tough period for me but having support from inside the club made a big difference."

Tomiyasu also credited his fellow players, and the togetherness there is among the squad, for helping him stay motivated while on the sidelines.

He added: "It wasn't just Mikel - my team-mates were there for me and so were the coaching staff.

"When you get that level of support it really inspires you to give your absolute best for the club."

Takehiro Tomiyasu has praised both Mikel Arteta and his team-mates for creating an enjoyable atmosphere to play in Credit: Alamy

