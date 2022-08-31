ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants

Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
West New York, NJ
Business
City
West New York, NJ
State
New York State
West New York, NJ
Government
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne proposes further amendments to cannabis regulations

Bayonne plans to again amend local recreational cannabis regulations, this time pertaining to the preliminary application and review process, administration fees, support resolution, and the location of establishments, among other topics. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the existing cannabis regulations at its August meeting. Inside the 18-page...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Ida 1 year later: Elizabeth, N.J. still rebuilding following flooding

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey.The city of Elizabeth was hit hard after the Elizabeth River crested, sending water about eight to 10 feet high. The mayor says that hadn't happened in 50 years.. Others were rescued through the ceiling, after firefighters drilled holes to pull people through from the second floor. In all, 700 people were displaced.The firehouse across the street also suffered damage to equipment and the building.On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went back and spoke with the mayor to get an update.Repairs are still happening at...
ELIZABETH, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed

Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed after residents began pushing for a virtual and hybrid option to be involved. Without any formal announcement, the city added livestream links to Tuesday’s caucus meeting and Thursday’s regular session on the city council portion of their website.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Newark Symphony Hall Receives $2.75M for Capital Improvements, New Programming

Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) announced it has received a combined $2.75 million from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Kennedy Dancers’ tax dispute to continue into January

A legal battle over the Kennedy Dancers’ non-profit status and potential property tax payments will continue into January, after a state judge denied both sides’ cross motions for summary judgment. The Kennedy Dancers’, a non-profit dance organization based in Jersey City since 1979, have been seeking to dismiss...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ

Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
VERONA, NJ
