hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
Bayonne Planning Board approves warehouse reorganization plan
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a final site plan for a major overhaul of an industrial site composed of many warehouses. The plan was approved at a special meeting of the board on August 22. The application was presented by attorney Chris Murphy on behalf of Prologis, LP for...
Hoboken to distribute about $774,000 in federal grants
Hoboken has announced that the city will distribute about $774,000 in federal grants to the city’s Housing Authority and other non-profits that provide services to low and moderate-income residents. The city said that of the amount received in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, $682,927 will go to the...
North Bergen amends five-year tax exemption, introduces another for 30 years
North Bergen has amended a five-year tax exemption it granted to a redeveloper to support an already-constructed hotel. Meanwhile, the township is contemplating granting another tax exemption for 30 years for a planned residential redevelopment. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance authorizing...
Bayonne proposes further amendments to cannabis regulations
Bayonne plans to again amend local recreational cannabis regulations, this time pertaining to the preliminary application and review process, administration fees, support resolution, and the location of establishments, among other topics. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the existing cannabis regulations at its August meeting. Inside the 18-page...
Jersey City opens applications for first time homebuyer program
Jersey City has announced the city is opening applications for their first time homebuyer program, which will award grants to assist low to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home in the city. Titled the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program, the program provides financial assistance with down payments for a home...
Ida 1 year later: Elizabeth, N.J. still rebuilding following flooding
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey.The city of Elizabeth was hit hard after the Elizabeth River crested, sending water about eight to 10 feet high. The mayor says that hadn't happened in 50 years.. Others were rescued through the ceiling, after firefighters drilled holes to pull people through from the second floor. In all, 700 people were displaced.The firehouse across the street also suffered damage to equipment and the building.On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went back and spoke with the mayor to get an update.Repairs are still happening at...
hudsoncountyview.com
Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed
Starting next week, Jersey City Council meetings will be livestreamed after residents began pushing for a virtual and hybrid option to be involved. Without any formal announcement, the city added livestream links to Tuesday’s caucus meeting and Thursday’s regular session on the city council portion of their website.
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire
A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
Plans for more West New York angled parking in the works
West New York officials say the town is looking into adding more angled parking. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners discussed the topic at their August meeting, prompted by a resident proposal. Francesco Miqueli spoke in favor of more angled parking throughout the town. He said he has...
Man fatally electrocuted by third rail at Penn Station
A man was killed on Sunday morning when he touched the electrified third rail at Penn Station, according to police. The man was at LIRR Track 21 around 4:52 a.m. when he was electrocuted, officials said.
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
njbmagazine.com
Newark Symphony Hall Receives $2.75M for Capital Improvements, New Programming
Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) announced it has received a combined $2.75 million from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
Kennedy Dancers’ tax dispute to continue into January
A legal battle over the Kennedy Dancers’ non-profit status and potential property tax payments will continue into January, after a state judge denied both sides’ cross motions for summary judgment. The Kennedy Dancers’, a non-profit dance organization based in Jersey City since 1979, have been seeking to dismiss...
Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ
Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, Jersey City, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, Weehawken in New Jersey
