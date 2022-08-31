ELIZABETH, N.J. -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey.The city of Elizabeth was hit hard after the Elizabeth River crested, sending water about eight to 10 feet high. The mayor says that hadn't happened in 50 years.. Others were rescued through the ceiling, after firefighters drilled holes to pull people through from the second floor. In all, 700 people were displaced.The firehouse across the street also suffered damage to equipment and the building.On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went back and spoke with the mayor to get an update.Repairs are still happening at...

