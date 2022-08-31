ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham

Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham

One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Outdoor Dining Spots

On Fridays we dine out. That has been part of the fabric of our family for as long as I can remember. My husband and I both did it with our families growing up, and we do it with our girls now. Unless we have another obligation, we look forward to our Friday nights out and about as a family. We are also a family that prefers to dine outdoors when the option is available. Dining outdoors used to only be an option for a few months of the year when we lived in the midwest. Now (thanks in part to the pandemic) it has become a 365-day-a-year opportunity. It’s often a tough decision to make given there are so many great Birmingham outdoor dining spots.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Business
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Bham Now

7 best things we ate in Birmingham in August

Ready to find some of the best things to eat in Birmingham? You’re in luck, because the Bham Now team is constantly eating our way through the city. Here are seven of our favorite dishes this month. Warning: don’t read while hungry!. 1. Fowl Mouth from Waldo’s Chicken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board

No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Person
Shannon Scott
momcollective.com

Fall Activities in Birmingham, AL

Welcome to our Ultimate Guide to Fall Activities in Birmingham! We’ve compiled a list of our fall guides so that you and your family can have an amazing autumn in our beautiful city of Birmingham, Alabama!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses

It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Marketing#Taxes Technology
digg.com

The Tragedy Of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham

Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wbrc.com

Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
BIRMINGHAM, AL

