Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Bham Now
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Outdoor Dining Spots
On Fridays we dine out. That has been part of the fabric of our family for as long as I can remember. My husband and I both did it with our families growing up, and we do it with our girls now. Unless we have another obligation, we look forward to our Friday nights out and about as a family. We are also a family that prefers to dine outdoors when the option is available. Dining outdoors used to only be an option for a few months of the year when we lived in the midwest. Now (thanks in part to the pandemic) it has become a 365-day-a-year opportunity. It’s often a tough decision to make given there are so many great Birmingham outdoor dining spots.
Bham Now
7 best things we ate in Birmingham in August
Ready to find some of the best things to eat in Birmingham? You’re in luck, because the Bham Now team is constantly eating our way through the city. Here are seven of our favorite dishes this month. Warning: don’t read while hungry!. 1. Fowl Mouth from Waldo’s Chicken...
As homicides escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com launch joint series on gun violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
Bham Now
SanPeggio’s Pizza opening in former McFly’s space + 2 more NEW locations
We told you that one of our favorite local pizza joints, SanPeggio’s, is expanding to THREE more locations across Birmingham. Want to know where? Keep reading to see where the new spots will be and when you expect them to open. SanPeggio’s coming soon to Five Points. The...
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
momcollective.com
Fall Activities in Birmingham, AL
Welcome to our Ultimate Guide to Fall Activities in Birmingham! We’ve compiled a list of our fall guides so that you and your family can have an amazing autumn in our beautiful city of Birmingham, Alabama!
wbrc.com
‘We’re $20 or 30 million behind’: BWWB chairman in exclusive audio worries utility couldn’t handle new meter-reading tech
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 1, Birmingham’s mayor applied new pressure to the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the wake of our reporting on several issues there including overdue and incorrect bills. Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted a thread that claims the water works board back in 2016...
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses
It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
digg.com
The Tragedy Of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
birminghamtimes.com
K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham
Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
Trussville Civic Center hosts Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, the Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference will be held at the Trussville Civic Center on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference was created by New Awakening Recovery Services, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization […]
Birmingham mayor calls for gang truce after 5 killed in violent start to weekend
Five people have been shot to the death in just over 24 hours in Birmingham, and the city’s mayor on Sunday said at least some of the killings are gang related. Mayor Randall Woodfin on Sunday called for a truce. He named five gangs. “In less than 24 hours...
wbrc.com
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham extending financial assistance to homeowners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is extending their rental and utilities assistance to now help homeowners impacted by the pandemic. With climbing prices and bills it may come as a relief to learn funds are available to help with utilities, rent, and mortgage payments for people who have suffered a loss of income due to the pandemic.
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
wbrc.com
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
