On Fridays we dine out. That has been part of the fabric of our family for as long as I can remember. My husband and I both did it with our families growing up, and we do it with our girls now. Unless we have another obligation, we look forward to our Friday nights out and about as a family. We are also a family that prefers to dine outdoors when the option is available. Dining outdoors used to only be an option for a few months of the year when we lived in the midwest. Now (thanks in part to the pandemic) it has become a 365-day-a-year opportunity. It’s often a tough decision to make given there are so many great Birmingham outdoor dining spots.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO