Megaloads are returning to Moscow for the next two and a half months for overnight trips which will cause traffic closures and slowdowns. Over 80 loads of windmill blades up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds will be hauled from the Port of Lewiston to Canada. The loads will travel up U.S. Highway 95 through Moscow to Coeur d’Alene and then head East on I-90 to Montana. Nine loads will depart each week in groups of three leaving every other night. The loads will leave the port in about half hour intervals. Pilot cars will escort each load on the one night journeys. Flaggers will close intersections for the megaloads.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO