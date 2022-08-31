Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Megaloads Return To Moscow-Evening Traffic Closures, Slowdowns & Parking Restrictions Begin Wednesday Night
Megaloads are returning to Moscow for the next two and a half months for overnight trips which will cause traffic closures and slowdowns. Over 80 loads of windmill blades up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds will be hauled from the Port of Lewiston to Canada. The loads will travel up U.S. Highway 95 through Moscow to Coeur d’Alene and then head East on I-90 to Montana. Nine loads will depart each week in groups of three leaving every other night. The loads will leave the port in about half hour intervals. Pilot cars will escort each load on the one night journeys. Flaggers will close intersections for the megaloads.
Boyer Marina Below Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Closed For Upgrades-Boat Ramp Still Open
The Boyer Marina below Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River South of Colfax is closed for upgrades. Boat fuel will also not be available during the work to install new docks at the marina. The boat ramp at Boyer will remain open. The Port of Whitman County says that the marina will remain closed until at least the end of April.
SR26 Near Washtucna Back Open After Wildfire Closure
State Route 26 was shut down on Sunday afternoon near Washtucna due to heavy smoke from a wildfire. The Washington State Patrol reports that the highway was closed East of town starting around 4:30. The highway was back open by 9:00 Sunday night.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
Prospect Fire In North Latah County Grows To 250 Acres
The Prospect Fire in North Latah County grew by 50 acres on Monday. The fire continues to burn out of control near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard just South of the county line. The blaze is burning slash on private timberland. Planes dropped water and retardant on the flames Monday keeping the fire from reaching U.S. Forest Service ground on the Northern edge. Dozer operators have completed a heavy equipment line along the fire’s Western flank. Firefighters tracked down and extinguished spot fires on Monday that were sparked by embers blown by gusty winds. The blaze is burning down the Prospect Creek Drainage toward the burn scar of the 2019 Prospect Fire.
City Of Pullman Fire Department Receives Large Federal Grant
The City of Pullman Fire Department has received a large federal grant. The nearly 100,000 dollar grant from FEMA’s National Assistance to Firefighter Program will be used to train firefighters to be certified to drive the department’s ladder truck.
Pullman Couple Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Garfield Man At Gunpoint
A Pullman couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in Garfield at gunpoint. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Garfield Sunday night. The victim and witnesses told deputies that 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez and 37 year old Roy Valdez robbed one of the residents at the home. The couple reportedly stole several tools while pointing a gun at the victim. They were stopped by Pullman Police as they were arriving back to town. Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found the stolen tools along with a handgun. Hernandez and Valdez were arrested on robbery and theft charges. Deputies say they have lengthy criminal histories which include property crimes and narcotics convictions. The sheriff’s office believes the robbery was motivated by a money dispute over narcotics.
