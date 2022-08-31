Read full article on original website
Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
Transport of Oversized Windmill Loads Through North Idaho and Into Canada to Begin Next Week
LEWISTON - More than 80 oversized loads carrying windmill blades will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to...
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard
A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
Fire Crews Respond to 10-20 Acre Wildland Fire Northeast of Moscow Saturday Afternoon
MOSCOW - On Saturday afternoon, multiple fire units responded to a wildland fire burning private industrial timberlands and logging slash near the Junction of Meadow Creek and Prospect Creek northeast of Moscow, ID. According to a report from the Idaho Department of Lands, the Prospect Fire was last estimated to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy
POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire
MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Three 19-Year-Old Kamiah Men Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash on Beaverslide Road Early Saturday Morning
KAMIAH - On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Beaverslide Road in the Kamiah area to investigate reports of a single vehicle crash with injuries. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 3, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Assisted in citizen request. Boyfriend left from the night before, and still hasn’t returned. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L13696 LAlarm. Incident Address: 721 7TH AVE; B&I Computer systems. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: FAL. Time Reported: 09:00:12.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Seeking Special Medical Foster for 'Gary' the Great Dane
LEWISTON - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is currently attempting to find a special medical foster for Gary, one of the Great Danes rescued from the breeding case in Lewiston. According to a post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Gary has a few medical issues that are being addressed,...
Washington State University to Host National Security Conference September 13-14
PULLMAN - On September 13-14, Washington State University will host the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Forward conference on its Pullman campus. The conference is one of six being held at research universities nationwide, and will feature keynote speakers, poster sessions, panels, plenary sessions, networking roundtables, lightning talks, and program demonstrations. It is designed to connect leaders of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency with the Pacific Northwest’s research communities to energize regional and national innovation, fuel breakthroughs in national security, and help deliver the U.S. technological advantage.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Two Pullman Residents Arrested for Robbery and Firearms Related Charges
GARFIELD, WA - On the evening of Sunday, September 4, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in Garfield, WA where one of the residents was allegedly robbed at gunpoint. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, during...
KTVB
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Families need care — employers can help
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
Two LC Valley Residents Arrested in Pullman on Vehicle Theft and Drug Charges
PULLMAN - Two LC Valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78-year-old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
Woman Arrested Near Cottonwood After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle in Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - Grangeville City Police took a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:19 p.m., while on routine patrol, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 95 near Cottonwood headed north. The deputy stopped the vehicle. 26-year-old...
