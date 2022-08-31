ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 2

Related
KHQ Right Now

Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard

A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
HARVARD, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Moscow, ID
Government
Moscow, ID
Traffic
City
Moscow, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
elkhornmediagroup.com

Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy

POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
POMEROY, WA
KREM2

Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire

MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
MALDEN, WA
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmentalists#95 South#U S Highway#Itd
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 3, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Assisted in citizen request. Boyfriend left from the night before, and still hasn’t returned. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L13696 LAlarm. Incident Address: 721 7TH AVE; B&I Computer systems. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: FAL. Time Reported: 09:00:12.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Washington State University to Host National Security Conference September 13-14

PULLMAN - On September 13-14, Washington State University will host the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Forward conference on its Pullman campus. The conference is one of six being held at research universities nationwide, and will feature keynote speakers, poster sessions, panels, plenary sessions, networking roundtables, lightning talks, and program demonstrations. It is designed to connect leaders of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency with the Pacific Northwest’s research communities to energize regional and national innovation, fuel breakthroughs in national security, and help deliver the U.S. technological advantage.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

Families need care — employers can help

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy