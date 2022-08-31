ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Not Worried’ About Home Run Numbers

In the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Freddie Freeman launched his 17th home run of the season, ending a personal drought. It was Freeman’s first home run since Aug. 15, which came against the Milwaukee Brewers, and only his second since July 23. Freeman’s overall production at the plate hasn’t taken a step back as he’s second in the National League with a .324 batting average and leads MLB in hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin & Kourtney Turner Hit Stride With 2022 Turner Trot 5K

Looking to build off success from a virtual Turner Trot 5K to benefit the Justin Turner Foundation, the event returned this year with an in-person option as well. Justin and Kourtney Turner greeted participants at Dodger Stadium as the sun began to rise, and ended the morning with them at a finisher festival on the Los Angeles Dream Center campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Ebel
Person
Mookie Betts
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Sign Keone Kela To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Keone Kela to a Minor League contract last week in a move that brings more MLB experience to their organizational depth. Kela has spent parts of seven seasons pitching at the Major League level after making his debut with the Texas Rangers in 2015 when he emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball, posting a 2.39 ERA in 60.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Out For Giants Series

Gavin Lux has been out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup since their homestand began, and he’s due to miss at least the remainder of the San Francisco Giants series. Lux initially was starting at shortstop in the series opener against the San Diego Padres as Trea Turner received his first night of rest this season. However, he was scratched shortly after the Dodgers lineup was released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Baseball Classic#Spring Training#Results Tv Information#The Milwaukee Brewers#Cactus League#Camelback Ranch#The San Francisco Giants#The Oakland Athletics#The Chicago Cubs#Team Usa
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Justin Bruihl Recalled, Ryan Pepiot Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Ryan Pepiot to make room on the active roster ahead of their series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Bruihl is with the Dodgers for the fourth time this season after making the team’s Opening Day Roster....
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Andrew Heaney Allows 4 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Giants

Andrew Heaney continued to have trouble with the home run ball and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers losing 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants, who staved off elimination in the National League West. Any loss during the series will result in the Giants officially being ruled out from possibly winning the division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers By Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles claimed Jake Reed off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. That came as a corresponding roster move to Blake Treinen being activated off the 60-day injured list last Friday. Reed joined the Dodgers this season when they claimed him off waivers...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy