Dave Roberts: Miguel Vargas Could Be In ‘Conversation’ For Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a series of moves ahead of their series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday, activating Clayton Kershaw off the 15-day injured list and recalling Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City. For Vargas, it marks his second time up with L.A. this season after...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Mic’d UP: Juan Soto’s Plate Discipline, Dodgers Teammates In Need Of Makeover & More Highlights
Mookie Betts was mic’d up for the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast of the series finale between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, which made for an entertaining discussion with Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez during the fifth inning. The Dodgers had just put together a five-run...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Third Base Coach Dino Ebel ‘As Good As There Is’
Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel has long been regarded as one of the best at his position, but there’s been criticism over recent decisions, with the latest being sending Austin Barnes home on a Mookie Betts double. Barnes was easily thrown out, and rather than having...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson To ‘Stick With The Process’ Against Left-Handers
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Trayce Thompson with the hope he would provide a boost against left-handed pitching, but much of his success has come against righties, something the 31-year-old believes will begin to even out. In 54 games since joining the Dodgers, Thompson is batting .293/.389/.564 with 12 doubles,...
This Day In Dodgers History: First MLB Team With 2 Million In Home & Road Attendance
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw the franchise become the first MLB team to draw more than 2 million in home and road attendance during the same season. The Dodgers accomplished the feat Sept. 4, 1966, during an 8-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The game was played in front of 18,670 fans at Crosley Field.
dodgerblue.com
Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance To Eliminate San Francisco From NL West Title Contention
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants with a chance to eliminate their longtime rival and reigning National League West champion from contention in the division this season. Although the Giants’ number to avoid is three by the math, the Dodgers hold the tie-breaker...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Not Worried’ About Home Run Numbers
In the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Freddie Freeman launched his 17th home run of the season, ending a personal drought. It was Freeman’s first home run since Aug. 15, which came against the Milwaukee Brewers, and only his second since July 23. Freeman’s overall production at the plate hasn’t taken a step back as he’s second in the National League with a .324 batting average and leads MLB in hits.
dodgerblue.com
Justin & Kourtney Turner Hit Stride With 2022 Turner Trot 5K
Looking to build off success from a virtual Turner Trot 5K to benefit the Justin Turner Foundation, the event returned this year with an in-person option as well. Justin and Kourtney Turner greeted participants at Dodger Stadium as the sun began to rise, and ended the morning with them at a finisher festival on the Los Angeles Dream Center campus.
Dodgers Attendance At Dodger Stadium Surpasses 3 Million For 9th Time In Past 11 Seasons
With an announced 46,144 fans at this past Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers attendance at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 season surpassed 3 million, marking a ninth time in the past 11 years the team has reached that threshold. The only exceptions during that span came in 2020, when fans were...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Sign Keone Kela To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Keone Kela to a Minor League contract last week in a move that brings more MLB experience to their organizational depth. Kela has spent parts of seven seasons pitching at the Major League level after making his debut with the Texas Rangers in 2015 when he emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball, posting a 2.39 ERA in 60.1 innings.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney’s Home Run Struggles ‘Culmination Of A Few Things’
Although Andrew Heaney has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best starting pitchers when on the mound this season, he has recently fallen into trouble with the home run ball. Entering his start on Monday, Heaney had given up a combined six home runs in his previous three...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Out For Giants Series
Gavin Lux has been out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup since their homestand began, and he’s due to miss at least the remainder of the San Francisco Giants series. Lux initially was starting at shortstop in the series opener against the San Diego Padres as Trea Turner received his first night of rest this season. However, he was scratched shortly after the Dodgers lineup was released.
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Danny Duffy, Tony Gonsolin, Victor González, Brusdar Graterol & Tommy Kahnle
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen welcomed back Blake Treinen over the weekend, the group remains without the likes of Yency Almonte, Danny Duffy, Victor González, Brusdar Graterol, Tommy Kahnle and David Price. Within the starting rotation, Tony Gonsolin is on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Justin Bruihl Recalled, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Ryan Pepiot to make room on the active roster ahead of their series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Bruihl is with the Dodgers for the fourth time this season after making the team’s Opening Day Roster....
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: David Price Going On Injured List Due To Left Wrist Trouble
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to put David Price on the 15-day injured list in order to recall Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his spot start in the series finale against the San Diego Padres. Andrew Heaney had been the listed probable for the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Andrew Heaney Allows 4 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Giants
Andrew Heaney continued to have trouble with the home run ball and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers losing 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants, who staved off elimination in the National League West. Any loss during the series will result in the Giants officially being ruled out from possibly winning the division.
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers By Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles claimed Jake Reed off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. That came as a corresponding roster move to Blake Treinen being activated off the 60-day injured list last Friday. Reed joined the Dodgers this season when they claimed him off waivers...
dodgerblue.com
Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Mic’d Up For ESPN Sunday Night Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak and now look to take the series from the San Diego Padres. The finale at Dodger Stadium is being played in front of a national audience for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. Mookie Betts is going to mic’d up for a portion...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Doesn’t Care About New Career High In Home Runs
Although inconsistent baseballs and the use of humidors in all 30 parks have caused offense around the league to drop in 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts is continuing to thrive in the poor hitting environment. On Saturday, the 29-year-old slugged his 33rd home run of the season, which...
dodgerblue.com
Fernando Valenzuela Receives Outstanding Americans By Choice Award During Naturalization Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
While the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the midst of a seven-game road trip, Dodger Stadium was the site of a special naturalization ceremony last week. More than 2,100 people took the oath of allegiance, with Fernando Valenzuela among those participating. The new United States citizens are from 120 different...
