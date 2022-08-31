In the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Freddie Freeman launched his 17th home run of the season, ending a personal drought. It was Freeman’s first home run since Aug. 15, which came against the Milwaukee Brewers, and only his second since July 23. Freeman’s overall production at the plate hasn’t taken a step back as he’s second in the National League with a .324 batting average and leads MLB in hits.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO