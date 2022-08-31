The Georgia Department of Natural Resources today announced the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants for the construction and rehabilitation of trails. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and will begin work soon, which will result in more than $1.5 million of funding to support outdoor access across the state. Grantees will partner with private and public organizations, leveraging the RTP funding into a total estimated investment of approximately $4.2 million for trail projects.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO