dodgerblue.com
Scott Van Slyke Disputes Josh Reddick’s Dodgers Cheating Allegations
The Los Angeles Dodgers filled multiple needs at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2016 when they acquired Rich Hill and Josh Reddick from the Oakland Athletics. Hill went on to pitch in parts of four seasons with the organization while Reddick departed for the Houston Astros in free agency during the following offseason.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Miguel Vargas Could Be In ‘Conversation’ For Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a series of moves ahead of their series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday, activating Clayton Kershaw off the 15-day injured list and recalling Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City. For Vargas, it marks his second time up with L.A. this season after...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: First MLB Team With 2 Million In Home & Road Attendance
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw the franchise become the first MLB team to draw more than 2 million in home and road attendance during the same season. The Dodgers accomplished the feat Sept. 4, 1966, during an 8-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The game was played in front of 18,670 fans at Crosley Field.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Blake Treinen Activated Off 60-Day Injured List, Jake Reed Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially activated Blake Treinen off the 60-day injured list and designated Jake Reed for assignment to make room on both the active roster and 40-man roster. Treinen had been on the IL since April 22 because of an undisclosed right shoulder injury where surgery was considered...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Will Smith, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Jackie Robinson Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets at Citi Field this week, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, David Price, and Alex Vesia were among those from the team who went to visit the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. In addition to the players, Dodgers manager Dave...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Ryan Pepiot Struggles, But Dodgers Come From Behind To Win Series Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen avoided a collapse and more production throughout the entire lineup led to defeating the San Diego Padres, 9-4. In coming from behind on Sunday, the Dodgers took back-to-back games to win the weekend series against the Padres. Their magic number to clinch the National League West is now nine.
dodgerblue.com
Julio Urías Not Concerned About Being Ace Of Dodgers Rotation
Julio Urías is having the best season of his career and emerging as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ very talented pitching staff that leads all teams in ERA. The left-hander has pitched to a 2.29 ERA in 145.2 innings with a 3.62 FIP, 8.59 strikeouts per nine, 2.10 walks per nine and a 0.95 WHIP over 26 starts. Although Tony Gonsolin has him beat with a 2.10 ERA, it’s Urías who Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently said had emerged as the pitching staff’s leader.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Grateful For ‘Miraculous’ Return From Torn Capsule In Right Shoulder
When Blake Treinen first began to experience right shoulder trouble in April, the Los Angeles Dodgers believed a few days of rest would remedy the issue. However, it became apparent he would not be available by the targeted date and it led to a stint on what was still a 10-day injured list for pitchers at the time.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Beat Ourselves’ During Mets Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a boon with Clayton Kershaw returning to the starting rotation, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the New York Mets in the series finale at Citi Field. The loss not only was the Dodgers’ second in three games, but it also cost them the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: David Price Placed On 15-Day Injured List, Ryan Pepiot Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed David Price on the 15-day injured list due to left wrist inflammation and recalled Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster. Pepiot is scheduled to pitch the series finale against the San Diego Padres on Sunday following Caleb Ferguson,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Broke MLB Record With 7th Pitching Appearance
The Los Angeles Dodgers found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided game Friday night, which prompted manager Dave Roberts to have Hanser Alberto pitch the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres. Alberto taking the mound for his seventh appearance set an MLB record for most by a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Doesn’t Care About New Career High In Home Runs
Although inconsistent baseballs and the use of humidors in all 30 parks have caused offense around the league to drop in 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts is continuing to thrive in the poor hitting environment. On Saturday, the 29-year-old slugged his 33rd home run of the season, which...
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman More Focused On Clayton Kershaw’s Return Than Dodgers Losing Series To Mets
Freddie Freeman drew a walk but went hitless on Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the New York Mets, dropping two of three at Citi Field and losing the season series. The highly-anticipated matchup between the two best teams in the National League was billed as a postseason...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury News: Gavin Lux Received Cortisone Shot For Neck Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the series opener against the San Diego Padres didn’t include Trea Turner for the first time this season, which had Gavin Lux slated to start at shortstop in his place. However, Lux was then scratched from the lineup because neck trouble resurfaced. “I...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Allows 2 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Padres
Dustin May labored through his worst start since returning from Tommy John surgery and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers suffering a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the opener of a six-game homestand. The three-game losing streak is the Dodgers’ first since June 10-12, when they were swept by the San Francisco Giants.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Brusdar Graterol Expected To Begin Throwing After Undergoing MRI
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with many injuries to their pitching staff this season, but things seem to be trending in the right direction now. The team welcomed back Clayton Kershaw on Thursday and Blake Treinen on Friday. Dustin May also made his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, while Danny Duffy, Tommy Kahnle and Victor González all continue to progress.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers End Losing Streak With Blowout Win Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers put an end to their three-game losing streak behind a 12-1 win over the San Diego Padres to set the stage for a rubber match in the series finale that’s going to be a national broadcast for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. Mookie Betts provided an...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dustin May Struggling Against Padres Was ‘Good Lesson’
Almost nothing went right for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 7-1 loss against the San Diego Padres on Friday, which was the result of a poor start from Dustin May and offensive struggles against Yu Darvish all night. May did manage to complete five innings on 87 pitches, but...
