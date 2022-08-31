Julio Urías is having the best season of his career and emerging as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ very talented pitching staff that leads all teams in ERA. The left-hander has pitched to a 2.29 ERA in 145.2 innings with a 3.62 FIP, 8.59 strikeouts per nine, 2.10 walks per nine and a 0.95 WHIP over 26 starts. Although Tony Gonsolin has him beat with a 2.10 ERA, it’s Urías who Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently said had emerged as the pitching staff’s leader.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO