Scott Van Slyke Disputes Josh Reddick’s Dodgers Cheating Allegations

The Los Angeles Dodgers filled multiple needs at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2016 when they acquired Rich Hill and Josh Reddick from the Oakland Athletics. Hill went on to pitch in parts of four seasons with the organization while Reddick departed for the Houston Astros in free agency during the following offseason.
Dodgers’ MLB Record Streak Snapped In Loss To Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers returned from their road trip with a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the series opener, marking their first time dropping three in a row since being swept by the San Francisco Giants from June 10-12. According to STATS LLC, it also ended the...
Julio Urías Not Concerned About Being Ace Of Dodgers Rotation

Julio Urías is having the best season of his career and emerging as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ very talented pitching staff that leads all teams in ERA. The left-hander has pitched to a 2.29 ERA in 145.2 innings with a 3.62 FIP, 8.59 strikeouts per nine, 2.10 walks per nine and a 0.95 WHIP over 26 starts. Although Tony Gonsolin has him beat with a 2.10 ERA, it’s Urías who Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently said had emerged as the pitching staff’s leader.
Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Beat Ourselves’ During Mets Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a boon with Clayton Kershaw returning to the starting rotation, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the New York Mets in the series finale at Citi Field. The loss not only was the Dodgers’ second in three games, but it also cost them the...
Recap: Dustin May Allows 2 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Padres

Dustin May labored through his worst start since returning from Tommy John surgery and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers suffering a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the opener of a six-game homestand. The three-game losing streak is the Dodgers’ first since June 10-12, when they were swept by the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers Injury Update: Brusdar Graterol Expected To Begin Throwing After Undergoing MRI

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with many injuries to their pitching staff this season, but things seem to be trending in the right direction now. The team welcomed back Clayton Kershaw on Thursday and Blake Treinen on Friday. Dustin May also made his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, while Danny Duffy, Tommy Kahnle and Victor González all continue to progress.
