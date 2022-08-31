New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torres will move to the bench on Sunday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa will bat sixth versus right-hander Shawn Armstrong and the Rays. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for...

BRONX, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO